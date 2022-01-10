Check out some benefits for your health and beauty

Did you know that the coconut oil there are compositions that give various health benefits? So stay inside, that today, January 9th, we will be showing the benefits of that product.

Made through the dry or fresh coconut, coconut oil is a totally beneficial type of fat to health. Check all the benefits here in the Decor and Tips.

The product has become an ally for those who want take more care of your health, because besides being healthy and extremely nutritious, help in the combat of bacterial inflammation.

Now that you know that the product is totally beneficial to your health, check out what are the his benefits.

use in food

Because it is a versatile oil, it can also be used in the food. try it change the butter or oil, fur coconut oil in preparing your meals. It fits into every meal you usually eat using butter or oil.

boost immunity

In coconut oil there are two compositions that help a lot in increased immunity, lauric acid and capric acid. For this reason, use the product to improve your immunity is a great option.

Helps the skin

search some skin care product? The high concentration of antioxidants in the product helps your skin and prevents aging. However, it is necessary to control the quantity, the excess can cause acne.

moisturize hair

THE coconut oil it is a good option for the hair hydration, nutrients such as vitamin E, and the fatty acids help to increase the wire shine and also in the softness. There are several ways you can use in the hydration of the threads. Check below two ways to use.

coconut oil and mask

Melt 1 tablespoon of coconut oil and mix with the moisturizing mask.

Wash your hair with shampoo.

When the hair is damp, separate it into strands.

Spread the mixture on the locks.

Make a bun and let it act for 1h.

Wash with a moisturizing shampoo in warm water.

Coconut oil with saline

Mix in a container: 3 tablespoons of coconut oil and hair mask, 1 ampoule of vitamin and 2 tablespoons of saline solution.

Wash hair with shampoo and remove excess water.

Separate the hair into strands.

Spread the mixture on the locks.

Make a bun and wait for 1h.

Wash thoroughly, conditioner and wash again.

Also watch the video on Patrícia Elias’ YouTube channel, there you will find more benefits of coconut oil.

