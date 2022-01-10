Check out the award winners

The Golden Globe 2022 takes place this Sunday and will award the best in the film industry according to the HFPA (Foreign Press Association in Hollywood).

This year the award went through several changes. The first is the absence of stars and stars who normally participate in the awards — either by being invited or by nomination in some category. According to information revealed by EW, the HFPA (Foreign Press Association in Hollywood) has announced that it wants a “simple” event.

The second implies that the ceremony will not be televised, and the winners will be revealed in an unusual way for an award of this size. We will meet the winners through social media and the official website. That’s right, there won’t be all the luxury and glamor we are used to.

Check out the winners below. The note is being updated.

Best Supporting Actress – Movie

Ariana DeBose, Love, Sublime Love

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: Creating Champions

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, Attack of the Dogs

Ruth Negga, Identity

Best supporting actor on TV

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Mark Doubles, The Morning Show

Oh Yeong-su, Round 6

Best Actor in TV Series – Drama

best animated film

Charm

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

best foreign film

God’s hand

the hero

Apartment Number 6

Drive My Car

Parallel Mothers

Best Actor in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Telefilm

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Paul Bettany, WandaVision

Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

best screenplay in film

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Jane Campion, Attack of the Dogs

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Best supporting actress on TV

Andie McDowell, Maid

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Duty, Dopesick

Sarah Snook, Succession

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or a telefilm

Cynthia Ervio, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Best Actress in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Best TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Best limited series, anthology series or telefilm

Best Actor in Film – Comedy/Musical

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

Anthony Ramos, In A Neighborhood in New York

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

best original song in movie

“Be Alive” – ​​Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)

“Of the Oruguitas” – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)

“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

“Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)

Best soundtrack – movie

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Alexandre Desplat, The French Chronicle

Germaine Franco, Enchantment

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Jonny Greenwood, Attack of the Dogs

Best Actor in Film – Drama

Benedict Cumberbatch, Attack of the Dogs

Denzel Washington, The Macbeth Tragedy

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Will Smith, King Richard: Creating Champions

Best Supporting Actor – Movie

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Attack of the Dogs

Troy Kotsur, In The Rhythm Of The Heart

Best Actress in TV Series – Drama

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Use Fertilizer, In Treatment

Best Actress in Film – Comedy/Musical

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Emma Stone Cruella

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Rachel Zegler, Love, Sublime Love

Best Movie – Comedy/Musical

Love sublime love

Cyrano

Licorice Pizza

don’t look up

Tick, Tick… Boom!

best actress in film – drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Lady Gaga, Gucci House

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Best TV series – drama