Check out the award winners

The Golden Globe 2022 takes place this Sunday and will award the best in the film industry according to the HFPA (Foreign Press Association in Hollywood).

This year the award went through several changes. The first is the absence of stars and stars who normally participate in the awards — either by being invited or by nomination in some category. According to information revealed by EW, the HFPA (Foreign Press Association in Hollywood) has announced that it wants a “simple” event.

The second implies that the ceremony will not be televised, and the winners will be revealed in an unusual way for an award of this size. We will meet the winners through social media and the official website. That’s right, there won’t be all the luxury and glamor we are used to.

Check out the winners below. The note is being updated.

Best Supporting Actress – Movie

  • Ariana DeBose, Love, Sublime Love

  • Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: Creating Champions

  • Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

  • Kirsten Dunst, Attack of the Dogs

  • Ruth Negga, Identity

Best supporting actor on TV

  • Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

  • Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

  • Kieran Culkin, Succession

  • Mark Doubles, The Morning Show

  • Oh Yeong-su, Round 6

Best Actor in TV Series – Drama

best animated film

  • Charm

  • Flee

  • Luca

  • My Sunny Maad

  • Raya and the Last Dragon

best foreign film

  • God’s hand

  • the hero

  • Apartment Number 6

  • Drive My Car

  • Parallel Mothers

Best Actor in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

  • Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great

  • Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

  • Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Telefilm

  • Ewan McGregor, Halston

  • Michael Keaton, Dopesick

  • Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

  • Paul Bettany, WandaVision

  • Tahar Rahim, The Serpent

best screenplay in film

  • Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

  • Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

  • Jane Campion, Attack of the Dogs

  • Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

  • Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Best supporting actress on TV

  • Andie McDowell, Maid

  • Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

  • Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

  • Kaitlyn Duty, Dopesick

  • Sarah Snook, Succession

Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or a telefilm

  • Cynthia Ervio, Genius: Aretha

  • Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

  • Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

  • Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage

  • Margaret Qualley, Maid

Best Actress in TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Best TV Series – Comedy/Musical

Best limited series, anthology series or telefilm

Best Actor in Film – Comedy/Musical

  • Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!

  • Anthony Ramos, In A Neighborhood in New York

  • Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

  • Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

  • Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

best original song in movie

  • “Be Alive” – ​​Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)

  • “Of the Oruguitas” – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)

  • “Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)

  • “Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)

  • “No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)

Best soundtrack – movie

  • Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

  • Alexandre Desplat, The French Chronicle

  • Germaine Franco, Enchantment

  • Hans Zimmer, Dune

  • Jonny Greenwood, Attack of the Dogs

Best Actor in Film – Drama

  • Benedict Cumberbatch, Attack of the Dogs

  • Denzel Washington, The Macbeth Tragedy

  • Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

  • Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

  • Will Smith, King Richard: Creating Champions

Best Supporting Actor – Movie

  • Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

  • Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

  • Jamie Dornan, Belfast

  • Kodi Smit-McPhee, Attack of the Dogs

  • Troy Kotsur, In The Rhythm Of The Heart

Best Actress in TV Series – Drama

  • Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

  • Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

  • Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

  • Mj Rodriguez, Pose

  • Use Fertilizer, In Treatment

Best Actress in Film – Comedy/Musical

  • Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

  • Emma Stone Cruella

  • Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

  • Marion Cotillard, Annette

  • Rachel Zegler, Love, Sublime Love

Best Movie – Comedy/Musical

  • Love sublime love

  • Cyrano

  • Licorice Pizza

  • don’t look up

  • Tick, Tick… Boom!

best actress in film – drama

  • Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

  • Kristen Stewart, Spencer

  • Lady Gaga, Gucci House

  • Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

  • Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Best TV series – drama

  • Lupine

  • Pose

  • Round 6

  • succession

  • The Morning Show

