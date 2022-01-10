Check out the award winners

The Golden Globe 2022 takes place this Sunday and will award the best in the film industry according to the HFPA (Foreign Press Association in Hollywood).
This year the award went through several changes. The first is the absence of stars and stars who normally participate in the awards — either by being invited or by nomination in some category. According to information revealed by EW, the HFPA (Foreign Press Association in Hollywood) has announced that it wants a “simple” event.
The second implies that the ceremony will not be televised, and the winners will be revealed in an unusual way for an award of this size. We will meet the winners through social media and the official website. That’s right, there won’t be all the luxury and glamor we are used to.
Check out the winners below. The note is being updated.
Best Supporting Actress – Movie
Ariana DeBose, Love, Sublime Love
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard: Creating Champions
Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, Attack of the Dogs
Ruth Negga, Identity
Best supporting actor on TV
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Mark Doubles, The Morning Show
Oh Yeong-su, Round 6
Best Actor in TV Series – Drama
best animated film
Charm
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
best foreign film
God’s hand
the hero
Apartment Number 6
Drive My Car
Parallel Mothers
Best Actor in TV Series – Comedy/Musical
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Telefilm
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
Paul Bettany, WandaVision
Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
best screenplay in film
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Jane Campion, Attack of the Dogs
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Best supporting actress on TV
Andie McDowell, Maid
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Duty, Dopesick
Sarah Snook, Succession
Best actress in a limited series, anthology series or a telefilm
Cynthia Ervio, Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Best Actress in TV Series – Comedy/Musical
Best TV Series – Comedy/Musical
Best limited series, anthology series or telefilm
Best Actor in Film – Comedy/Musical
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick… Boom!
Anthony Ramos, In A Neighborhood in New York
Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
best original song in movie
“Be Alive” – Beyoncé (King Richard: Creating Champions)
“Of the Oruguitas” – Sebastian Yatra (Charm)
“Down to Joy” – Van Morrison (Belfast)
“Here I Am (Singin’ My Way Home)” – Jennifer Hudson (Respect)
“No Time to Die” – Billie Eilish (007 – No Time to Die)
Best soundtrack – movie
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Alexandre Desplat, The French Chronicle
Germaine Franco, Enchantment
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Jonny Greenwood, Attack of the Dogs
Best Actor in Film – Drama
Benedict Cumberbatch, Attack of the Dogs
Denzel Washington, The Macbeth Tragedy
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
Will Smith, King Richard: Creating Champions
Best Supporting Actor – Movie
Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Jamie Dornan, Belfast
Kodi Smit-McPhee, Attack of the Dogs
Troy Kotsur, In The Rhythm Of The Heart
Best Actress in TV Series – Drama
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
Elizabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Mj Rodriguez, Pose
Use Fertilizer, In Treatment
Best Actress in Film – Comedy/Musical
Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
Emma Stone Cruella
Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
Marion Cotillard, Annette
Rachel Zegler, Love, Sublime Love
Best Movie – Comedy/Musical
Love sublime love
Cyrano
Licorice Pizza
don’t look up
Tick, Tick… Boom!
best actress in film – drama
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Lady Gaga, Gucci House
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Best TV series – drama
Lupine
Pose
Round 6
succession
The Morning Show