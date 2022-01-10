Children play for real about Luciano Huck’s “defect”

Angelica and Luciano Huck with their children (Instagram Reproduction)

In the program “Astral Journey”, run by Angelica on HBO Max, the presenter’s children with Luciano Huck revealed which defect of the father causes embarrassment in the family routine. According Joaquim, Eva and Benício, Huck is extremely needy and spends the day asking for attention.

“When I go to say good night, he always comes here, hugs me. He’s needy, irritates a little at times, he wants a lot of attention”, explained Eva and Benício.

Angelica confirmed the information given by the children, explaining that he always wants a little more dengo in his day-to-day life. “He asks for a pat, I arrive from a recording and he says I didn’t say hi to him. And he still speaks with a child’s voice crying,” laughed the presenter.

Intense love

Discreet with personal life, Luciano Huck decided to open his heart in his recently published book, ‘De Porta em Porta’, to talk about how he fell in love with Angelica. The passion would have happened during the recording of the film ‘Um Show de Verão’ recorded in 2003. At the time the two had boyfriends, Angélica had a relationship with actor Maurício Mattar and Luciano was dating stylist Astrid Monteiro de Carvalho.

As published in the Extra newspaper, the presenter devotes an entire chapter to the novel. “We hadn’t even made it past the first page (of the reading) of the text and I was already completely in love. The problem is that this time there was not one, but two small details: she was dating, and so was I,” wrote the presenter in his book.