Chile starts to apply today

Chile, one of the countries with the highest rate of vaccination against the coronavirus, today began administering the fourth dose to immunosuppressed people, amid a rebound in infections by the omicron variant.

President Sebastián Piñera started the vaccination process, which in this first stage is aimed at immunocompromised people over 12 years old who received the previous dose more than four months ago. This group includes patients on dialysis, organ transplants and cancer treatment.

From February 7, vaccination with the fourth dose will begin for everyone over 55 years of age and then gradually decrease in age. In Chile, the coronavirus vaccine was authorized for all those older than three years.

“We are starting the fourth dose. Why? Firstly, because vaccines lose effectiveness over time, the protection they generate decreases and, secondly, because the new variants also make vaccines lose strength”, explained the president. .

On Friday, Chile surpassed 4,000 cases registered in one day, the highest number in six months. The government hopes that they will reach 10,000 a day, but that, as a result of high vaccination coverage, they will not shoot up like in other countries.

“The number of infected people will increase, but more importantly, these infections will be milder and therefore the number of people requiring hospitalization will likely also increase, but much less,” he explained.

The fourth dose, he added, increases protection by 20 times compared to a person who does not have full vaccination.

As of January 6, according to data from DEIS (Department of Statistics and Information in Health), 87.4% of the population over three years of age in Chile is on the complete regimen and 69.9% received the first booster dose.