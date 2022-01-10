China’s ‘Artificial Sun’ breaks its own temperature record

Photo: Getty Images.

Known as the “Artificial Sun”, the Tokamak Experimental Superconducting (EAST) fusion reactor broke its own record in late December.

According to a statement from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the machinery managed to sustain a plasma temperature of 120 million degrees Celsius for 1,056 seconds.

Earlier in the spring, the record set had been 101 seconds. The team responsible for the reactor is part of the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (AISPP).

Yuntao Song, general director of AISPP, said that the team is perfect and that the group will face any difficulty, however difficult it may be.

The record represents an important milestone for the reactor, which is capable of replicating in part the natural nuclear fusion process of a star.

Scientists believe that the result of the experiment could lead to producing clean and sustainable energy. The key is that the reactor length can maintain high temperatures.

Reactions need to be self-sustaining and therefore superheated plasma could be used to generate them.

Still, fusion energy in a commercial form is probably far from happening, even though experts believe it is possible.

Information is from Futurism.