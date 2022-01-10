City Hall in Pará de Minas issues dam failure alert

After heavy rains in the region, the city of Pará de Minas, a city located 83 km from Belo Horizonte, issued a warning asking residents to leave their homes due to the risk of the hydroelectric dam at the Usina do Carioca bursting. The situation of the dam, which belongs to the Santanense company, was classified by authorities as “critical”. City Hall and Civil Defense teams are monitoring the site. (Watch the video below)

This is a serious warning, and we ask all of you to go over this warning. It is a risk due to heavy rains. And, to avoid a greater tragedy, we are making this alert.

City Hall of Pará de Minas, on social media

In a video shared by the PRF (Federal Highway Police) of Minas Gerais, a sergeant from the Fire Department of Pará de Minas reinforced the guidance for residents of the region to leave their homes immediately.

“All the population that is in the vicinity of the São João and Pará rivers, located just below the Carioca dam, should evacuate the area immediately. At this moment, there is a risk of the Carioca dam breaking,” he said.

Fire Department ordered immediate evacuation of riverside communities in the city of Pará de Minas/MG — POLICIA MILITARY RODOVIÁRIA-MG (@pmrodoviaria) January 9, 2022

In a note sent to UOL, the state Civil Defense informed that “preventively, the preventive evacuation, so far, of 34 people who were in risky places has been carried out”. “Another 32 people are in communities, which are difficult to access. The bodies involved are looking for alternative ways to access them,” he added.

The city of Pará de Minas also informed that the support point in Carioca, at the health post and in the hall next to the church, is already working. “The objective is to receive the families of residents living in the vicinity of the dam who have nowhere to go,” he explained.

Great flooded Belo Horizonte

At least ten cities in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte woke up with flooding points after heavy rains during the early hours of today (9). According to the Fire Department of Minas Gerais, this Sunday morning, there were more than 120 calls from people stranded in:

betim

little mist

Score

Juatuba

Mario Campos

Matthew Rudder

New lime

foxes

Upstream

sabara

In Nova Lima, the waters reached 2.5 meters in the Honório Bicalho district. With the confirmation of at least ten dead in the accident on Capitol Hill yesterday, there are already 16 deaths as a result of the rains, according to a balance sheet by the state Civil Defense.

In all, 138 cities in Minas Gerais are in an emergency situation due to the rains.

Also on Saturday morning (8), a water containment dam at Mina Pau Branco overflowed and blocked the BR-040 highway in the vicinity of Nova Lima because it could not withstand the large volume of rain. According to firefighters, today’s floods are not a consequence of this.

Read the full Civil Defense note

The Governor’s Military Cabinet (GMG), through the State Civil Defense Coordination (Cedec), informs that it was called to respond to an incident involving a hydroelectric dam belonging to the Santanense company, located in the municipality of Conceição do Pará (Carioca town) , which, in theory, would be at risk of imminent disruption.

Immediately, the Regional State Civil Defense (7th Redec) moved to the site and, together with the Military Police (PMMG), with the Military Fire Department (CBMMG), with the other security agencies, with members of City Halls Municipalities and representatives of the Santanense company, installed a Command Post for the purpose of coordinating the possible adverse event.

At the moment, the level of the São João River is monitored every 30 minutes. It still rains in the place.

Preventive evacuation has been carried out, so far, of 34 people who were in risky areas.

Another 32 people are in communities, which have difficult access. The bodies involved are looking for alternative ways to access them.