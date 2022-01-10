Clients accuse Amil of reducing the network before transferring clients from the health plan. Change generates wave of complaints

Consumers denounce the de-accreditation of clinics and laboratories by Amil, without prior notice, a few months before the announcement of the transfer of 337,459 individual health plan contracts to Personalized Health Care (APS), which took place on the 1st of the month.

The Brazilian Institute of Consumer Defense (Idec) and Procon-SP already notify the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), Amil and APS so that they provide information on records of increased de-accreditation. Only in the first three days of this year, the ANS counted 46 complaints, but does not inform the content of the complaints.

— We want to know what measures have been taken to fully maintain service and plan values. And if there was an occurrence of reduction, resizing, disqualification of service providers — explains Fernando Capez, president of Procon SP.

According to sources, UnitedHealth, owner of Amil and APS, would have disbursed R$ 3 billion to capitalize the São Paulo operator, in an operation associated with the investment vehicle Fiord Capital, so that it would assume the contracts. Headquartered in Jundiaí, APS had just over 11 thousand users. Of the beneficiaries he received from Amil, the majority are in São Paulo: 260 thousand. The others are in Rio and Paraná.

Last week, when trying to carry out routine tests in a laboratory associated with the health plan, psychologist Maria Cristina Carmona, 67, had the request refused in places where the health insurance was previously accepted:

— In addition to a lack of respect for the consumer, who does not even receive this information from the health care provider, I feel that every day I lose more resources that I was entitled to when I contracted the plan.

According to specialists, the process of disposal of portfolios of health plans can take place, as long as authorized by the ANS, and guaranteeing the maintenance of the same conditions contracted by users at the former operator.

ANS emphasized that APS must maintain the same conditions as the contracts, including the monthly fee and the rules for readjustment of the old plans, with no grace period being allowed for those already fulfilled by the beneficiaries. According to the agency, the complaints made by users are being investigated and, in the authorization process for the partial transfer of the portfolio from Amil to APS, all regulatory aspects were analyzed, including the financial and assistance capacity for the continuity of service to beneficiaries involved in the operation.

— I tried to schedule an exam and was surprised by the information from the laboratory that they no longer meet my Amil plan. I looked for information and did not receive a return on my questions. I healed myself from three tumors, and the discredited lab had my entire history. What they offer now is not what they offered before — says Laércio Gonçalves, retired, 72 years old.

After noting that Amil made a move to de-accredit part of the partner network, between October and November last year, the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec) notified the ANS, asking for explanations about the process, since, by law , operators must notify of changes in the partner network within 30 days, especially the hospital.

— Even after the disqualification, the ANS authorized the sale. We want to know what guarantees are being offered to these users. There was the sale of the portfolio with precarious services – points out the coordinator of the Idec Health Program, Ana Carolina Navarrete.

Administrator Victor Shirazi, 44, and his wife also tried unsuccessfully to perform exams:

— They did a mass de-accreditation, without informing the clients. My fear is that I need hospitalization and not get it.

Estela Tolezani, specialist in Health Right at Vilhena Silva

What has come to the office about Amil’s move?

We started to receive calls from customers about the de-accreditation of laboratory networks. Patients undergoing cancer treatment who had every medical record in a laboratory that they disqualified. By law, disqualification can occur, what cannot happen is the lack of information to users of the health plan. Many customers received a call the day before the exams were taken. The alternative was to carry out the exams in laboratories with few units, without the same standard of care, and each exam is carried out in a laboratory. And the delay to reschedule the exams, which is not occurring within a reasonable period of 20 days, but only in two months, depending on the exam or procedure.

What is the biggest concern?

The biggest concern is that the operator change began on January 1, 2022, but all de-accreditation occurred earlier. In the notice to users, they wrote: “Nothing will change for you. All your rights remain assured, even values.” They said that the accredited network would remain the same, but there was a wave of de-accreditation prior to the announcement of the business. The fear is that very bad experiences, such as the sale of the Unimed Paulistana and Golden Cross portfolio, in which consumers were left unattended, will be repeated.

What happens now to users?

The email informing you of the change is dated December 27th. People are still lost.

About the de-accreditation of the network of service providers, can this happen? On what terms?

Can change? Yes, but you have to keep the pattern and you have to be warned, which is not happening in this case. We’ve already got off to a bad start with people being taken by surprise, and not having been communicated in advance of the changes. And with the change in the plan, if there is any questioning, the response from the APS (Personalized Health Care) will be: “I didn’t do anything, it came to me that way”.

Group denies irregularity

The UnitedHealth Group Brazil informed that it followed the procedures required by the National Agency for Supplementary Health (ANS) for approval of the portfolio transfer acts and subsequent communication to beneficiaries, and these steps were strictly followed by Amil. The company informed that communication can only take place after approval of the transfer by ANS, which happened on December 22, 2021.

The group emphasized that “on the same day it obtained authorization to transfer the portfolio, Amil released a press release, issued a statement on its portal and, subsequently, sent an e-mail to the beneficiaries”. He also said that the movements in the accredited network are inherent to the dynamics of the plans’ operation, “following the ANS rules with regard to communication, coverage guarantee, service terms, geographic distribution and quality standards”.

The company stated that there was “no modification of the accredited network and of the current contract with the beneficiaries due to the portfolio transfer announced on December 22, 2021”. The network informed that the service channels are available to beneficiaries.

understand your rights

network change

The operator can make changes to the accredited network as long as it maintains quality and geographic parameters and informs the customer 30 days in advance.

wallet transfer

The operator can negotiate its contracts with another company, as long as the transaction is authorized by ANS. The acquiring operator must forward to ANS the model and proof of sending the notice to customers within 15 days from the date of the transfer, as well as a copy of the publication of the change notice in a large-circulation newspaper.

Changed and now?

The operator must maintain the same conditions as the contracts signed with Amil, such as the monthly fee and readjustment rules, with no grace period being allowed for those already met by users. In the transfer authorization communication, ANS highlighted APS’ commitment to maintain the accredited network and honor scheduled procedures.

Did you have a problem?

In case of doubts or problems with operators, the orientation is to register a complaint with the ANS at 0800-701-9656 or via the link bit.ly/3F3Sk7h. Complaints can also be registered at Procons or at the Ministry of Justice portal (consumidor.gov.br).