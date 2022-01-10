Comeback, sending-off, missed penalty and seven goals: Juventus heads up against Roma in play | italian football

Goals, sending-off, missed penalty, improbable comeback and seven goals. Juventus beat Roma 4-3 at the Stadio Olimpico, in the Italian capital, in one of the biggest games of the season in Europe so far, and kept on the trail of the G-4 of the Italian Championship.

The hosts opened the scoring after 10 minutes of the first stage with English Tammy Abraham, head, after a corner kick by Veretout. Shortly after, at 18, Dybala tied for Juve in a beautiful half-moon shot from the area. But the excitement was on account of the final 45 minutes.

Milan beat Venezia to take provisional leadership

Check the Italian Championship table

1 of 2 Juventus players celebrate De Sciglio’s goal, which turned Roma: 4-3 — Photo: Alberto Lingria/Reuters Juventus players celebrate De Sciglio’s goal, which turned Roma: 4-3 — Photo: Alberto Lingria/Reuters

Right on the way back from half-time, Mkhitaryan took a risk from a distance and had a detour to beat Szczesny and put Roma back in front. Seven minutes into the second stage, Pellegrini hit a beautiful free kick in the right corner and left José Mourinho’s team with a big advantage: 3-1.

However, the Old Lady would react. Especially after Morata joined Kean’s place. At 23, the Spaniard made the play for Juve’s second goal from the right, with a beautiful dribble and cross, with the left leg, for Locatelli’s header. Three minutes later he kicked from the small area and, on the rebound, Kulusevski hit the net in a goal only validated by the VAR: 3 to 3.

The unlikely turn came at 31 of the second stage. Cuadrado passed over from the left, Smalling missed when trying to get away and gave the ball at the feet for De Sciglio. The full-back submitted a first-rate finish and made the fourth for Juventus in Rome.

The classic did not stop there. At 37, De Ligt put his arm on the ball in an attempt to intercept a submission and conceded a penalty for Roma. As he had a yellow one, the Dutchman was expelled. Ideal scenario for Mourinho’s team to seek its comeback in the match.

But that’s not what happened. Pellegrini took the penalty in the right corner, and Szczesny went in to secure a 4-3 victory for Juventus in Rome.

With the result, Juve reaches 38 points, in fifth place, with three points less than Atalanta, which opens the G-4. Roma parked at 32, in seventh place. The Old Lady returns to the field next Wednesday, against Inter Milan, in the decision of the Italian Super Cup. Mourinho’s team will face Cagliari, on the 16th, in Serie A.