community is unhappy with the updates

It’s a bit of a boring time for Rockstar. After the ill-received release of GTA: The Trilogy and rumors about the troubled production of Bully 2, now problems have reached Red Dead Online: the community is unhappy with the latest updates to the game.

As reported by Eurogamer, the studio announced a new year update for multiplayer and many in the community were excited. However, the “new” was just a month of bonus XP for the same existing content. Of course, this generated a lot of dissatisfaction and even a Twitter campaign with the hashtag “#SaveRedDeadOnline“. Check out some publications below:

You’re the worst when it comes to managing online games. You never listen, all you do act like nothing is going on. Thanks for ruining this game and the community — Ben T. (@videotech_) January 6, 2022

first tweet “What the fuck is this, Rockstar. second tweet “You guys are the worst when it comes to managing online games. You never listen, you act like nothing is happening. Thanks for ruining this game and the community.

3 years of neglecting Red Dead Online for an 8 year old, outdated, clusterfuck of a game known as GTA Online. Red Dead Online has been left to rot by Rockstar’s incompetence and inability to listen to their community. 🚨GET THE HASHTAG TRENDING🚨#SaveRedDeadOnline — GTA Detective 🎄❄️ || #SaveRedDeadOnline (@that1detectiv3) January 6, 2022

Three years neglecting Red Dead Online for an 8 year old game and outdated like GTA Online. Red Dead Online was left to rot by Rockstar’s incompetence and inability to listen to its community.

Fan recreates Kratos in Red Dead Online and the result looks great

The Red Dead Online community may be suffering a bit from the lack of good updates, but a part that persists in the game has unlimited creativity. One example of this is player “HeySoloSoyYo”, who recreated Kratos’ look in the game. Check the result!