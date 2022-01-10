Company that invested in Nubank reaches US$700 billion in market value

In June of last year, Nubank announced that Berkshire Hathaway, the investment firm of billionaire Warren Buffet, was investing in fintech and that the amount invested would be used to expand Nubank.

Six months after the investment, Berkshire Hathaway shares were up 30%, slightly outperforming the 27% gain in the S&P 500 benchmark index.

Last Thursday (6), shares in billionaire Warren Buffett’s investment cluster, Berkshire Hathaway, continued their significant New Year’s growth, taking the company’s market cap to a new high of more than $700 billion – and putting it at an estimated $1 trillion.

With that brand, Berkshire may now be on its way to becoming the next $1 trillion company, joining the likes of Apple ($2.84 trillion), Microsoft ($2.37 trillion), Amazon ($1.66 trillion) and Tesla (worth $1.07 trillion).

According to Forbes magazine’s estimate, Warren Buffet is the eighth richest person in the world, with an estimated net worth of $114 billion. Buffet, it’s worth remembering, pledged to give most of his fortune to charity.

Buffet invested in Nubank

Nubank reported on June 8, 2021, the million-dollar investment that Buffet, through his company Berkshire Hathaway, would make to fintech. The investment was in the amount of 500 million dollars.

In a statement, fintech celebrated and explained that this investment “first, will help to further expand the product offering, introducing new solutions to the portfolio, but also keeping the pace of accelerated growth in terms of market penetration, for example, in the investment sector.”

Image: Jo Galvao / Shutterstock.com