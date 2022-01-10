Contacts between Atlético-MG and Eduardo Berizzo do not progress, and name of Argentine coach cools down | athletic-mg

Free on the market, coach Eduardo Berizzo was further away from Atlético-MG. The club continues in search of Cuca’s successor to the position of coach. He took aim at the Argentine commander who had recently played for the Paraguayan team, but everything suggests that “El Toto” will be a candidate crossed out of the list.

Berizzo, who was evaluated internally at Atlético as a candidate for the position, mainly because of his football origins linked to Marcelo Bielsa, was fired from the Paraguayan national team on October 15, 2021, with a bad campaign in the Qualifiers.

THE ge he learned from a source linked to the Argentine coach that there was even a survey of Berizzo, but that “there has been no agreement for the time being”. Atlético still has hopes of advancing with Carlos Carvalhal. There was a negotiation that evolved last week, and the club even discussed a fine with SC Braga, where the Portuguese has a contract until June 2022.

Carvalhal, however, proved resistant to crossing the ocean and living in Brazil. This Sunday, he was ahead of Braga in the tie against Famalicão, for the Portuguese League, starting the second goal of the equal score in extra time, after being sent off.

Atlético will have another full week before the start of the pre-season (January 17) to be able to close with a new coach. Cuca asked not to continue the work in 2022 for private reasons, confirming the will in a meeting with Alvinegro leaders on December 26th.