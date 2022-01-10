Conviction of whites in the US sends a harsh message to militiamen

The three white men convicted in November 2020 in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old black man who ran on a street in the suburb of Brunswick, Georgia, were sentenced on Friday (7/1) to life in prison. With this sentence, the judge intended to send a harsh message to US militiamen, who are taking justice into their own hands.

Judge Timothy Walmsley was tough on

apply the sentence to the perpetrators of the murder

TV playback

Gregory McMichael, 66, and Travis McMichael, 35, father and son, were sentenced to life in prison without parole. Neighbor William Bryan, 52, who had a minor role in the crime, was sentenced to life in prison, with the right to ask for parole after 30 years in prison.

Before announcing the sentence, Judge Timothy Walmsley ordered a minute of silence in the courtroom to give those present an idea of ​​the “horror” of the five minutes Arbery spent fleeing the chase carried out by the three white men in two pickup trucks in February 2020, before being shot in the chest.

“The terror that must have occupied the young man’s mind as he ran across Satilla Shores keeps coming back to me. Ahmaud Arbery was chased, shot and died because individuals here in this courtroom took the law into their own hands,” the judge said. .

He was referring to the defense’s argument that the three men pursued Arbery to effect an arrest for ordinary people. They suspected that the victim, being black and running in the street, was a thief. And so they decided to chase and arrest him. In February, they will be prosecuted in federal court for hate crimes.

At the sentencing hearing, the defense asked for leniency because the defendants felt remorse, an argument the judge did not accept in the McMichaels case:

“Remorse is not simply a declaration of regret. Remorse is something that has to be felt and demonstrated. After Arbery fell, they turned their backs on them. And uttered insensitive words.”

The judge, however, accepted the allegation of remorse from neighbor Bryan, who participated in the chase, filmed it, and in the end “demonstrated grave concern for what happened and what shouldn’t have happened. He didn’t kill, he didn’t try to kill and did not intend to kill”. Therefore, he will have the right to parole, explained the judge.

Walmsley criticized the defendants’ interpretation of a black man, who lives in a small community in an eminently white neighborhood, running down the street:

“A neighbor is more than the person who lives next door. By assuming the worst in others, we show our worst character,” he said, according to TV stations BBC News, ABC News, NBC News, the newspaper the hill and the Associated Press.

Prosecutor Linda Dunikoski asked for the maximum sentence for father and son. “A pattern of militia acting was well demonstrated in the actions of Greg and Travis McMichael. Reflection, empathy and intuition should prevail, not militia action,” she said. For Bryan, she asked for minimal punishment.

The prosecutor mentioned racism as a factor in the crime only once in the trial, so as not to hurt the sensibilities of a jury composed of 11 white jurors and only one black juror. Instead, she stuck to the facts, evidence, testimony, and relevant laws.

A video of the action that neighbor William Bryan recorded on his cell phone weighed a lot throughout history. The three were not harassed by police and prosecutors for more than two months — or until this video came to light. The decision to publish the video on the internet would have been made by Greg McMichael, the father. He thought the video would “show they didn’t do anything wrong”.