Copa do Brasil 2022 will have seven teams from Paraná in the dispute; see possible opponents | Brazil’s Cup

Londrina, FC Cascavel, Operário-PR and Azuriz enter the vacancies allocated through the Paraná Championship. Coritiba and Paraná are guaranteed by the 10 places allocated by the CBF ranking. Athletico, on the other hand, as they are champions of the Sudamericana and are in the Libertadores competition, will only participate in the Copa do Brasil from the third stage onwards.

The draw for the first clashes of the Copa do Brasil 2022 will be on January 17th. The competition will start on the 23rd and 24th of February. The champion leaves on October 19th.

Based on the ranking released by the CBF, it is possible to project possible opponents on the debut – the division has not yet been made official by the entity. Based on the teams’ position, Coritiba is in pot B, while Paraná, Operário-PR and Londrina are in pot C. FC Cascavel will be in pot F, while Azuriz will be in pot H.

Following the crossover of pots in recent draws, The Coritiba can face those who are F, which would have ASA, FC Cascavel, Bahia de Feira, Atlético-BA, Rio Branco-AC, URT, Portuguesa-RJ, Castanhal-PA, Porto Velho-RO and Sousa-PB.

Already Paraná Club, worker-PR and Londoner can take as opponents from pot G, which would include Tocantinópolis, Operário-MT, Ceilândia, Real Noroeste-ES, Nova Iguaçu-RJ, Lagarto-ES, Trem-AP, Maricá-RJ, Glória-RS and Pouso Alegre-MG.

In case of FC Rattlesnake, in addition to Coritiba, he would have as possible opponents of pot B: Cuiabá, Goiás, Juventude, Vitória, Avaí, CRB, Ponte Preta, CSA and Vila Nova.

already the Azuriz will take the ones from pot D: West, ABC, Botafogo-SP, Tombense, Ferroviário-CE, Volta Redonda, Manaus, Juazeirense, Brasiliense and Novorizontino.

Brazil Cup Calendar 2022

The first phase will be in a single game with the best ranked team acting away from home and with the advantage of qualifying in case of a draw in normal time.

Next Monday’s draw will still define the field command of the 2nd phase, which will also be in a single game, but with a penalty decision in case of equality in normal time. Round-trip matches start from the 3rd stage.