Copa SP: Corinthians and Flu seek leadership, and Portuguesa tries for a spot; see all the games of the day | Junior soccer sp cup

Monday will be another day of definitions in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, with the third and final round of several groups. There will be 26 matches, with emphasis on the games of Portuguesa, Inter, Fluminense and Corinthians, all with sportv broadcast and real time in ge.

In the same group as Inter, already classified, Portuguesa tries to secure another spot. Biggest and second biggest champions of the tournament, respectively, Corinthians and Fluminense play to confirm the leadership of their groups.

Another 22 games define the most classified for the next phase in duels spread across the interior of São Paulo. The top two in each group advance in the competition.

+ Watch the goals of the third round of Copinha:

See the full list of games below:

São Raimundo x Portuguesa and União Mogi x International

The two matches of Group 25, in Mogi das Cruzes, will have sportv broadcast. At 15:15, São Raimundo-RR and Portuguesa try to get the second wave of the bracket in the next phase (click here to follow Real Time no ge). Lusa has a point, in third, and Roraima’s team is the lantern, also with one, but with a worse balance.

The two, in addition to winning, need that União Mogi, second in Group 25, with two, does not beat the leader Inter, who has six, in the game at 5:30 pm. Follow here in Real Time.

1 of 3 Estevão and Lucca, Inter x São Raimundo-RR — Photo: Guilherme Borges/ge.globo Estevão and Lucca, Inter x São Raimundo-RR — Photo: Guilherme Borges/ge.globo

A draw against Matonense, at 3:15 pm, in Matão, is enough for Fluminense, already classified for the next phase, to guarantee the first place in Group 6. The duel will have sportv broadcast and real-time tracking on ge (click here to follow).

In the other game of the group, at 13h, Jacuipense, second place, with four points, plays for a draw with Fast to advance. The Amazon team has the same four points, but loses on goal difference. So you need to win to qualify.

2 of 3 Fluminense is already classified to the second phase of Copinha — Photo: Reproduction / SporTV Fluminense is already classified to the second phase of Copinha — Photo: Reproduction / SporTV

São José-SP x Corinthians

also with sportv broadcast, at 8 pm, in São José dos Campos, Corinthians, already classified, faces the city’s team in an attempt to secure the first place in Group 15. A draw is enough. THE ge follows the match in Real Time. To follow up, click here.

São José still has a chance of qualifying, but they would need to thrash Corinthians and for Resende to tie at most with River-PI in the game at 17:45. The team from Rio de Janeiro, in fact, has a very comfortable situation.

Resende is second, with four points and a positive balance of two goals. River-PI is third, with one and a negative balance of two goals, while São José, lantern, has also scored only one point so far and with a negative balance of three goals.

3 of 3 Felipe Augusto celebrates at River-PI vs Corinthians — Photo: Bruno Castilho/Futura Press Felipe Augusto celebrates in River-PI vs Corinthians — Photo: Bruno Castilho/Futura Press

Group 1 (Votuporanga)

11 am – Atlético-MT x Monte Azul

1:15 pm – Votuporanguense x Bahia

Group 2 (Tanabi)

13h – Aquidauanense x Guarani

3:15 pm – Tanabi x Vila Nova

Group 5 (French)

5:45 pm – Confidence-PB x Ponte Preta

20h – Francana x Youth

Group 13 (Guaratinguetá)

13h – São José-RS x XV de Piracicaba

3:15 pm – Manthiqueira x Vitória

Group 16 (Suzano)

13h – Concordia-AC x Ituano

3:15 pm – Suzano x Fortaleza Union

Group 19 (Jaguariúna)

13h – Fluminense-PI x Bragantino

3:15 pm – Jaguariúna x ABC

Group 23 (Osasco)

17h – Camaçariense x Santo André

7:15 pm – Audax x Joinville

Group 26 (Guarulhos)

13h – Santana x Guarulhos

3:15 pm – Flamengo-SP x Avaí

Group 27 (Mauá)

13h – Round Tour x Mauaense

3:15 pm – Mauá x Atlético-GO