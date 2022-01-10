Copinha’s highlight, Endrick trains at Palmeiras professional | palm trees

Palmeiras sensation in the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, with four goals in two games, striker Endrick, 15, trained with professionals from Verdão this Sunday morning, at the Soccer Academy.

In addition to Endrick, two other boys from Palmeiras who compete for the Copinha participated in the training: forward Giovani and midfielder Naves.

In the morning, coach Abel Ferreira led the activity of 10 players against 10, with great intensity. In the afternoon, also with the boys, Verdão played a training game with Pouso Alegre-MG, who ended up tied by 2-2, with goals from Rony and Wesley.

1 of 3 Endrick at Palmeiras training this Sunday — Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras Endrick training at Palmeiras this Sunday — Photo: César Greco/Agência Palmeiras

Endrick started to shine in Copinha in the rout by 6-1 over Assu, when he scored two goals and went out at half-time. In the 3-0 game against Real Ariquemes, on Saturday, he started on the bench, went in and scored two more, one of them being a great goal. He has 167 goals in 170 games for Palm trees.

Despite having trained on Sunday, Endrick can only be used in an official game from July, when he turns 16 and can sign a professional contract. Today, he has a training link with the club.

Faced with the cases of Covid-19 in the professional cast, the boys must reconcile Copinha games and other activities under the command of Abel Ferreira. Midfielder Bruno Menezes and goalkeeper Natan had already been working with the group in recent days.

Weverton, Gabriel Menino, Patrick de Paula, Gustavo Scarpa, Breno Lopes, Rafael Navarro and Deyverson are the players away with Covid-19. Verdão returns to activities this Monday.

