Copinha’s highlight is played by four clubs from Serie A

Credit: José Luís/Agency F8

17-year-old defender Kauan is one of the highlights of Aliança-AL’s campaign in the Copa São Paulo and, with good performances, the player has been attracting the attention of Brazilian giants.

Kauan stands out, in addition to his quality on the field, for his height, being 1.96cm tall at 17 years old. The young man recently met Leonardo Silva, former defender of Atlético-MG and took the opportunity to talk with the current coordinator in the transition from base to Atlético-MG.

However, it is not only Rooster who shows interest in the player, who also received polls from Internacional, Palmeiras and Fluminense. The Rio club, even, must send a special scout to follow Kauan’s next game at Copinha.

Kauan and the meeting with Leonardo Silva

The 17-year-old boy didn’t hide his joy at meeting former defender Leonardo Silva and joked with the Rooster idol about his height: “I joked that I’m bigger than him”, revealed in a video released by the Aliança-AL advisor. .

Copinha Stories Defender Kauan, from Aliança, talks about his meeting with Leonardo Silva, a former Atlético-MG player. “An idol in football history.” 📽️Jean Nascimento/ASCOM Alliance pic.twitter.com/wZHxjjLFJR — Victor Mélo (@jornalistavmelo) January 9, 2022

Former defender Leonardo Silva spoke with the Globoesporte team and spoke about his meeting with Kauan. “My meeting with Kauan was really cool. We talk about our profiles, because we are very similar. He’s 1.96m and I’m 1.92m, and a defender that tall is very interesting. Developing the fundamentals and knowing how to use this height in the position can help him a lot in his career”, revealed Léo Silva.

