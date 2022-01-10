Corinthians announces departure of Vic Albuquerque, female highlight | corinthians

Corinthians announced on Monday morning the departure of the 23-year-old attacking midfielder Vic Albuquerque. She was one of the highlights of the women’s team in the titles of recent years.

Since 2019 at Corinthians, Vic has won all possible titles with the white shirt in 110 games: Brasileirão (2020 and 21), Libertadores (2019 and 21) and Paulistão (2019, 20 and 21). In its farewell message, the club only treated it as a “brief break” from the period at Timão.

So far, three players have already been hired by Corinthians: forward Jaqueline Ribeiro, a former São Paulo athlete, midfielder Mariza, who was at Grêmio, and defender Andressa Pereira.

See too:

+ Discover Róger Guedes’ secrets to “fly” physically

+ Timão seeks Roni and Xavier to renew

1 of 2 Vic Albuquerque celebrates Corinthians’ Brazilian title — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag.Corinthians Vic Albuquerque in the celebration of the Brazilian title of Corinthians — Photo: Rodrigo Gazzanel/Ag.Corinthians

Vic has yet to say what his fate will be.

In addition to Vic, the departures of midfielder Andresinha and defender Pardal were recently confirmed. On the other hand, several renovations have already been completed, such as those of multi-purpose Tamires and midfielder Gabi Zanotti, two of the main players in the squad.

Adriana, Bianca Gomes, Tarciane, Grazi, Paty, Giovanna Campiolo, Tainá Borges, Diany, Katiuscia, Gabi Portilho and Juliete have already renewed with the club. Coach Arthur Elias and his entire coaching staff also continue in 2022.

The re-presentation of the cast takes place this Monday, at Parque São Jorge.