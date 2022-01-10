Corinthians? Businessman surprises and indicates Cavani’s destiny

Credit: Michael Regan Getty – Images

Corinthians is close to ending the telenovela by hiring Uruguayan Edinson Cavani – at least for now. With six months of the end of the contract, the Manchester United striker must fulfill the agreement with the English club and stay until June in the Premier League.

In contact with the GE website, Walter Guglielmone, who is a businessman and brother of Cavani, the attacker sees that “a way out is difficult” at this moment. Recently, coach Ralf Rangnick said he has the athlete for the rest of Manchester United’s season.

With the Uruguayan increasingly distant, the Corinthians fan should now see even more rumors linked to striker Diego Costa, who terminated his contract with Atlético Mineiro. “I believe Corinthians will go for Diego Costa,” said Cavani’s brother.

The Brazilian naturalized Spanish striker is in the crosshairs of clubs in the European country. Cadiz and Elche were some of the destinations that brought Diego Costa closer to his family, who continues to live in Europe. Without Cavani, the former Atlético-MG should be the focus of the board.

Even after hiring five stars for the squad, Corinthians is looking for a great striker for the new season. The hiring only needs to be with a salary agreement and will have the help of the Taunsa group, which has become one of the club’s sponsors.

READ TOO:

Mercado da Bola: Who arrives and who leaves Corinthians in 2022

Diego Costa for free? Understand the departure of the Atlético Mineiro striker

But already? Cuca surprises and may return to Atlético Mineiro in 2022

Corinthians: see the predictions of visionaries for Timon in 2022

Atlético-MG has already hit with a trio and is aiming for another six reinforcements for 2022; see names

Palmeiras changes contracts to get away from ‘new Lucas Lima’

Atlético fans detonate the board for alleged replacement of Diego Costa

Former Grêmio Rafinha attacked Internacional fan after provocation