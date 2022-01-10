Corinthians confirms three cases of Covid-19 in the squad after replay

This Monday morning, CT Joaquim Grava returned to activities. Cast, staff and coaching staff re-introduced themselves for the 2022 season. The Covid-19 test was one of the tests carried out and three players tested positive.

Jô, Willian and Renato Augusto had the virus detected, and shirt 8 had already tested positive last week and, therefore, is in quarantine during the period of isolation. The information was released by the club’s press office. Corinthians doctor Ana Carolina Côrte detailed more about the cases.

“The athletes are well, asymptomatic and with a complete vaccination system. They will be tested daily until the result is negative and being monitored by the medical department,” he said.

The players’ vacation started right after the match against Juventude, for the last round of the Brasileirão, on December 9th. Since then, many have traveled and gone for walks with their families. With that and the advancement of variants around the world, it was expected that some cases would appear in the cast.

The last case of Covid-19 in the alvinegro squad had been in August, when Gustavo Mantuan tested positive and was removed from training. The squad will return to work this Tuesday, to carry out some more exams, but training with the ball on the field and in the gym will begin.

