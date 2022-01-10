Corinthians may not have Cantillo at the start of Paulista; understand

The defensive midfielder Cantillo could be embezzled by Corinthians in the first three rounds of the Campeonato Paulista. Called up by the Colombian team in the last round of last year’s qualifiers, he would miss the start of the State Championship if he is on the list again for the competition’s games.

As the World Cup was scheduled for November and December for the first time in history, in addition to the fact that several games are rescheduled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the next duels will be played on January 27th. and February 1st.

As the FIFA Date starts on the 24th, when players must be at the service of the country if they are called, Cantillo would not be able to act if he was called up. against Ferroviária, on the 25th, Santo André, on the 30th, and would hardly be present in the derby against Santos, on February 2nd.

There is still no definition as to when the official Colombian list, trained by Reinaldo Rueda, will come out. The team plays a friendly with Honduras next week, in the United States, but the coach has assembled a list mostly of local football.

Logically, the official call should only go out after the 16th – or exactly on the 16th of January, leaving the athletes named in this preliminary list still hoping to enter the qualifiers, when will be the players who play outside Colombia.

