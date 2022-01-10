Corinthians re-presents itself for the 2022 season with 29 athletes

Corinthians resumes activities this Monday morning. The main cast reappears at CT Joaquim Grava for the first day of work of the 2022 season. Coach Sylvinho will feature 29 official athletes.

It is worth mentioning that, in addition to the cast, the re-presentation also has a technical committee, staff, employees and collaborators who work on the CT’s premises. All will be tested by Covid-19. The positive cases will be excluded and, in the sequence, the other players will carry out exams, evaluations and physical tests.

The training center underwent a disinfection process capable of breaking the virus’s protective layer – all the facilities at the site received the process, including the kitchen, gym, meeting rooms, hotel, auditorium, physiotherapy rooms and locker room.

goalkeepers

So far, the Corinthians squad has four goalkeepers. In addition to Cassius, which had its contract renewed four days ago until the end of 2024, Timão still has the young Matthew Donelli, who played five games for the team in 2021.

Even without having played for the Parque São Jorge team, the archers Carlos Miguel and Guilherme remain in the cast for 2022. It is worth remembering that, after the departure of Caíque França, Corinthians may announce goalkeeper Ivan, from Ponta Preta, soon.

Corinthians starts 2022 with Cássio, Carlos Miguel, Donelli and Guilherme; Caique França (in the center) left the club Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

defenders

The defenders who start the 2022 season for Corinthians are Gil and João Victor, who have established themselves as the team’s starters last season, in addition to the young Raul Gustavo and Danilo Avelar.

It is worth remembering that the board of directors of Timão received queries from defender Danilo Avelar, but the departure of the defender was not made official. Since the episode of racism, the player is no longer in the club’s plans.

Titleholders in 2021, Gil and João Victor are still in the cast; young Raul Gustavo is also an option for the defense Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Corinthians also said goodbye to defender Léo Santos. The athlete was loaned by Corinthians and announced by Ponte Preta as a reinforcement for the 2022 season.

Sides

The year 2022 begins with four names made official for Corinthians wingers. In addition to the holders fanner and Fabio Santos, who had renewed ties, Timão continues with João Pedro and Lucas Piton in the cast.

Fbio Santos and Fagner are in the Corinthians squad for 2022 Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

Corinthians’ market for the position has heated up in recent days. The team would have forwarded the arrival of left-back Bruno Melo, from Fortaleza, on a one-year loan. The possible hiring was not approved by the fans.

midfielders

It was in this position that Corinthians stood out in the market right after the end of the 2021 season. Paulinho to Parque São Jorge was announced on December 15th. The shirt 15 was the only official arrival by the club.

Paulinho returned to Corinthians and will defend the team in 2022 Daniel Augusto Jr. / Ag. Corinthians

In addition to Paulinho, coach Sylvinho also has reinforcements that had already arrived in the middle of 2021, such as: Renato Augusto, Willian and Giuliano. The team still has the permanencies of Gabriel, Cantillo, Adson, Roni, Gustavo Mantuan, Ruan Oliveira, Du Queiroz, Gabriel Pereira, Xavier and Luan – shirt 7 even received surveys and had the intention of negotiating the athlete, but nothing was concluded.

Vitinho and Thiaguinho had their loans confirmed. The first will defend Vasco throughout the year 2022 – the team competes in the Series B of Brasileirão. Thiaguinho will defend Santo André until the end of Paulistão – this is the fifth loan by the midfielder since Corinthians arrived.

attackers

Still without the much-desired center forward for 2022, the Corinthians squad returns to CT with three names: Gustavo Mosquito, Jô and Róger Guedes. The casualties were on account of strikers Marquinhos and André Luis, who were permanently transferred to Cuiabá.

Róger Guedes and Jô are two of Corinthians’ options for attack Rodrigo Coca / Corinthians Agency

But the attack was another position that moved the Corinthians’ ball market. Names like Suarez, Cavani and Diego Costa were considered by the board of alvinegra – the last two, with more reality. The Uruguayan, however, would have confirmed the coach of Manchester United, England, that he will remain at the club in this window.

Thus, Diego Costa can be even closer to Corinthians. The player terminated his contract with Atlético-MG and is free on the market. In this way, Corinthians can open negotiations with the athlete for a visit to CT Joaquim Grava.

