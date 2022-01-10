Corinthians U-20 breaks a streak of eight straight games by conceding goals

In addition to qualifying for the next stage of Copinha, Corinthians achieved another important feat by beating River 2-0, in the second round of the competition’s group stage. Timãozinho broke a series of eight straight games by conceding at least one goal per game, which lasted since October.

The last time the Corinthians Under-20 goal had ended a match without being leaked happened in the game against XV de Jaú, on October 28, valid for the second-phase of Paulistão Under-20. On the occasion, Corinthians won the match 1-0. The goal of the team alvinegra was scored by Giovane.

The high number of goals conceded has been a problem for Diogo Siston’s Corinthians. Since assuming the technical command of the Under-20, Corinthians has been leaked 36 times in 35 games. In just nine occasions, he finished the ninety minutes without conceding a goal.

The coach has even studied tactical changes to try to solve the problem of the goals conceded in the U-20 by the club alvinegro. Midfielder Riquelme regained space in midfield, and Lucas Belezi lost the position to defender Alemão, who returned from a spinal injury.

Aiming to repeat the feat of last Friday, Corinthians faces São José, this Monday, at 20:00, to end their participation in the group stage of Copinha. Timãozinho is already classified for the second phase of the competition.

