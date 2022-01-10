Corinthians Under-20 never lost to So Jos, opponents this second; see retrospect

Already classified for the second phase of the São Paulo Junior Soccer Cup, Corinthians ends the group stage against São José. The match, scheduled for Monday, at 20:00, could increase Timãozinho’s unbeaten record against the opponent.

From 14 matches played, the Parque São Jorge team won nine and drawn five*. In addition, there were 33 goals scored and only seven conceded. Namely, the two teams have not faced each other since November 2020, when they met in the state of the category. On that occasion, there was one of the draws in the retrospective, without goals.

It is worth remembering two of the most recent victories, which took place in 2017, also for the Campeonato Paulista. In these matches, names well known by the Faithful acted: João Victor, Carlos Augusto, Fabrício Oya, Marquinhos and Rafael Bilu. The coach was Dyego Coelho and alvinegro made it 2-1 and 4-1.

Luis Mandaca, who is playing in the current edition of Copinha for Corinthians, has already played against São José, in 2020, and even scored one of the goals of the game. The team sent to the field by coach Vinicius Marques was composed of Yago, Higor Lapa, Alemão, Gabriel Dias, Gabriel Araújo, Leonardo, Wendell, Luis Mandaca, Eduardo Tanque, Juan David and Reifit.

In group 15 of the Copa São Paulo, Corinthians has the lead and six points added. São José, in turn, has only one point, the result of a draw with River, from Piauí, in the first round. Then, the home team lost 3-0 to Resende.

*The survey was carried out based on FPF records since 2007. In other words, according to material released by the club, in 2000, the teams faced each other in Copinha, but during this interval there are no available records of the clashes.

Remember the Corinthians U-20 games against São José

São José 0 x 0 Corinthians – 11/20/2020 – Paulista Sub-20 2020

Corinthians 2 x 0 São José – 10/30/2020 – Paulista Sub-20 2020

São José 1 x 4 Corinthians – 09/02/2017 – Paulista U-20 2017

Corinthians 2 x 1 São José – 06/10/2017 – Paulista U-20 2017

Corinthians 0 x 0 São José – 06/25/2016 – Paulista U-20 2016

São José 0 x 5 Corinthians – 17/09/2016 – Paulista U-20 2016

Corinthians 4 x 0 São José – 06/21/2015 – Paulista U-20 2015

São José 0 x 5 Corinthians – 16/09/2015 – Paulista U-20 2015

Corinthians 2 x 2 São José – 06/30/2012 – Paulista Sub-20 2012

São José 1 x 1 Corinthians – 07/09/2012 – Paulista Sub-20 2012

São José 0 x 2 Corinthians – 11/06/2011 – Paulista U-20 2011

Corinthians 1 x 0 São José – 20/08/2011 – Paulista U-20 2011

Corinthians 2 x 0 São José – 18/09 2010 – Paulista Sub-20 2010

São José 2 x 3 Corinthians – 03/21/2010 – Paulista U-20 2010

Corinthians 2 x 0 São José – Copinha 2000

