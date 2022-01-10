Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on January 9, 2022 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 465,685 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Sunday (9). There were no new deaths recorded in this latest bulletin., and the number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has stabilized at 9,606 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 312 new cases in the last update.
The State Department of Health (SES) reported that, due to instability in the e-SUS Notifica and SPI-PNI systems, there is no data regarding the doses of vaccines applied this Sunday (9).
The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 24%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 40%. In Campina Grande, 11% of beds are occupied. The occupation in the Sertão is 28%.
As of December 11, 3,092,431 people had been vaccinated with the first dose and 2,490,146 had completed the vaccination schedule. Of these, 2,425,852 took both doses and 64,294 used a single dose immunizer. About the additional doses, 10,450 had been applied in people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 331,685 booster doses in the population.
Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba:
- 465,685 confirmed cases
- 9,606 deaths
- 223 cities with confirmed cases
- 222 cities with registered deaths
Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba
|Counties
|cases
|deaths
|João Pessoa
|111457
|3004
|Campo Grande
|48073
|1175
|Ducks
|14704
|274
|cashew trees
|11974
|177
|Guarabira
|10275
|151
|Saint Rita
|10101
|342
|hair
|10080
|206
|Bayeux
|9360
|258
|Sousa
|7616
|151
|dovecote
|6096
|85
|São Bento
|5988
|71
|Hope
|5744
|90
|Mamanguape
|5111
|84
|Rocha’s catholic
|5054
|62
|fires
|4851
|92
|Monteiro
|4806
|70
|Solana
|4495
|51
|Alagoa Grande
|4330
|72
|thatch
|3917
|116
|Itabaiana
|3266
|84
|count
|3187
|47
|Inga
|3135
|44
|Itaporanga
|3075
|31
|dry pond
|2993
|50
|Sumé
|2835
|43
|Rio Tinto
|2821
|57
|fire stones
|2764
|56
|Santa Luzia
|2577
|28
|Mari
|2568
|48
|Sand
|2557
|34
|Alhandra
|2546
|40
|Itapororoca
|2507
|35
|Bethlehem
|2450
|45
|big mouth
|2374
|45
|Picuí
|2337
|44
|São José de Piranhas
|2302
|45
|Pianco
|2263
|32
|Caaporan
|2233
|37
|mastic trees
|2177
|18
|Princess Isabel
|2164
|53
|alagoinha
|2149
|25
|Marsh do Cruz
|1993
|24
|Cuite
|1972
|25
|New Alagoas
|1924
|34
|Araçagi
|1876
|26
|Choremas
|1838
|41
|Pitimbu
|1733
|22
|Santa Rosa bar
|1721
|13
|wells
|1609
|25
|São João do Rio do Peixe
|1601
|35
|banana trees
|1593
|27
|Remigio
|1542
|28
|juripiranga
|1479
|32
|Massaranduba
|1423
|27
|Solitude
|1399
|15
|Bay of Betrayal
|1361
|12
|Paulista
|1356
|11
|São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça
|1346
|22
|cornerstone
|1330
|30
|Lucena
|1278
|19
|Inside bucket
|1249
|37
|jacarau
|1244
|36
|Teixeira
|1228
|38
|White water
|1215
|14
|Cross of the Holy Spirit
|1201
|28
|mogeiro
|1176
|18
|Triumph
|1167
|21
|Juazeirinho
|1146
|17
|São José da Lagoa Tapada
|1107
|8
|Indian Waterfall
|1097
|23
|appeared
|1094
|14
|White Saw
|1090
|35
|Inner Lagoon
|1078
|10
|Macaw
|1062
|29
|Casserengue
|1061
|22
|deliverance
|1060
|6
|Itatuba
|1042
|21
|mulungu
|1032
|20
|New Forest
|1019
|16
|Fagundes
|1012
|23
|Tavares
|1011
|19
|taperoa
|1010
|19
|Gurinhine
|1009
|18
|Juarez Tavora
|999
|12
|Horses Creek
|993
|17
|wild cattle
|987
|12
|I took care of
|986
|25
|Salgado de São Félix
|959
|13
|Uirauna
|942
|30
|Marking
|936
|10
|Saint Mamede
|922
|32
|Peacock
|904
|8
|Conception
|897
|29
|Good view
|881
|16
|Juru
|869
|17
|Seridó junk
|857
|12
|Caiçara
|840
|14
|Pirpirituba
|835
|17
|Saint Helen
|820
|13
|round saw
|811
|11
|Diamond
|803
|11
|Alcantil
|780
|8
|good luck
|776
|12
|Brejo dos Santos
|774
|8
|São Vicente do Seridó
|762
|3
|Barra de São Miguel
|759
|10
|Santana’s bar
|757
|8
|Mrs Ines
|756
|20
|Jericho
|747
|15
|Ibiara
|742
|5
|araruna
|730
|17
|Exile
|727
|12
|Barauna
|726
|9
|Sertãozinho
|723
|7
|little pestles
|716
|13
|São José do Sabugi
|710
|8
|New Palm Tree
|670
|5
|sawmill
|656
|11
|Holy Cross
|653
|9
|Caturite
|641
|9
|Cubati
|640
|15
|County
|640
|10
|Manaira
|630
|7
|Brandão syrup
|626
|10
|Serra da Root
|615
|5
|Belém do Brejo do Cruz
|604
|7
|olives
|580
|5
|Santa Cecilia
|578
|4
|Saint Michael of Taipu
|577
|11
|Mount Horeb
|574
|7
|Beautiful Santa Fe
|574
|14
|Umbuzeiro
|573
|14
|loft
|572
|9
|Nazarezinho
|566
|18
|two roads
|558
|17
|Maturea
|556
|13
|São José dos Ramos
|555
|7
|Upper corral
|552
|4
|eagle
|548
|5
|Good success
|535
|5
|Mataraca
|527
|15
|Camalaú
|510
|7
|Saint Joseph of Espinharas
|507
|7
|Bacamarte Creek
|506
|0
|Malta
|503
|13
|Damião
|503
|4
|Ballast
|495
|4
|São Bentinho
|493
|6
|calabashes
|472
|4
|Santana dos Garrotes
|467
|10
|tacima
|465
|10
|old corral
|462
|1
|Igaracy
|459
|7
|São João do Cariri
|458
|4
|New Olinda
|450
|10
|White Rock
|441
|6
|ticker
|440
|6
|Pedro Régis
|434
|8
|water eye
|424
|9
|assumption
|423
|5
|Saint Andrew
|422
|3
|sand
|420
|12
|Santana de Hose
|419
|5
|Mounted
|412
|8
|Saint Joseph of Cayana
|409
|10
|immaculate
|406
|11
|Public place
|396
|10
|Borborema
|391
|14
|Saint Teresa
|389
|13
|carved stone
|383
|two
|mother of water
|383
|8
|Marizópolis
|382
|13
|Natuba
|378
|7
|Old gold
|364
|two
|José de Moura Well
|364
|6
|Silver
|363
|5
|Friar Martin
|348
|7
|Bernardino Baptist
|346
|two
|Catingueira
|340
|11
|Saint Domingos
|335
|two
|Cuite de Mamanguape
|331
|16
|Congo
|326
|14
|Jandaira cotton
|323
|1
|Matinhas
|309
|8
|rheas
|303
|5
|Vieiropolis
|300
|5
|Quiet
|299
|3
|Caraúbas
|289
|6
|Creek of the Well
|289
|6
|St. John of the Tiger
|285
|6
|Good Jesus
|280
|3
|wells
|278
|8
|pestles
|272
|9
|Dantas Well
|268
|4
|stop
|268
|two
|Grass
|263
|10
|São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro
|262
|5
|Serra Grande
|252
|6
|Saint Joseph of Princess
|234
|1
|lagoon
|234
|4
|sand of baraunas
|233
|7
|San Francisco
|231
|4
|Gurjão
|224
|7
|São José do Brejo do Cruz
|221
|1
|creek
|214
|5
|little cajazeirinhas
|213
|1
|Mato Grosso
|212
|two
|Santo Antônio stream
|209
|6
|mountain view
|199
|6
|São Domingos do Cariri
|197
|5
|snack food
|193
|two
|support
|188
|4
|tenorium
|177
|two
|Ticket
|158
|two
|floodplain
|154
|1
|Sand Pit
|149
|4
|Zabele
|147
|1
|São José dos Cordeiros
|145
|6
|São José do Bonfim
|143
|7
|Santa Inês
|138
|8
|Joca Claudino
|137
|3
|Quixabá
|136
|two
|thigh
|118
|4
|TOTAL
|465685
|9606