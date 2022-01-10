Coronavirus cases in Paraíba on January 9, 2022 | Paraíba

Paraíba has 465,685 confirmed cases of contamination by the new coronavirus, according to information from the State Department of Health (SES) released this Sunday (9). There were no new deaths recorded in this latest bulletin., and the number of deaths confirmed by Covid-19 has stabilized at 9,606 in the state since the beginning of the pandemic. There are 312 new cases in the last update.

The State Department of Health (SES) reported that, due to instability in the e-SUS Notifica and SPI-PNI systems, there is no data regarding the doses of vaccines applied this Sunday (9).

The total occupancy of ICU beds in Paraíba is 24%. In João Pessoa, the percentage is 40%. In Campina Grande, 11% of beds are occupied. The occupation in the Sertão is 28%.

As of December 11, 3,092,431 people had been vaccinated with the first dose and 2,490,146 had completed the vaccination schedule. Of these, 2,425,852 took both doses and 64,294 used a single dose immunizer. About the additional doses, 10,450 had been applied in people with a high degree of immunosuppression and 331,685 booster doses in the population.

Coronavirus bulletin in Paraíba:

  • 465,685 confirmed cases
  • 9,606 deaths
  • 223 cities with confirmed cases
  • 222 cities with registered deaths

Confirmed cases and deaths of Covid-19 in Paraíba

Countiescasesdeaths
João Pessoa1114573004
Campo Grande480731175
Ducks14704274
cashew trees11974177
Guarabira10275151
Saint Rita10101342
hair10080206
Bayeux9360258
Sousa7616151
dovecote609685
São Bento598871
Hope574490
Mamanguape511184
Rocha’s catholic505462
fires485192
Monteiro480670
Solana449551
Alagoa Grande433072
thatch3917116
Itabaiana326684
count318747
Inga313544
Itaporanga307531
dry pond299350
Sumé283543
Rio Tinto282157
fire stones276456
Santa Luzia257728
Mari256848
Sand255734
Alhandra254640
Itapororoca250735
Bethlehem245045
big mouth237445
Picuí233744
São José de Piranhas230245
Pianco226332
Caaporan223337
mastic trees217718
Princess Isabel216453
alagoinha214925
Marsh do Cruz199324
Cuite197225
New Alagoas192434
Araçagi187626
Choremas183841
Pitimbu173322
Santa Rosa bar172113
wells160925
São João do Rio do Peixe160135
banana trees159327
Remigio154228
juripiranga147932
Massaranduba142327
Solitude139915
Bay of Betrayal136112
Paulista135611
São Sebastião de Lagoa de Roça134622
cornerstone133030
Lucena127819
Inside bucket124937
jacarau124436
Teixeira122838
White water121514
Cross of the Holy Spirit120128
mogeiro117618
Triumph116721
Juazeirinho114617
São José da Lagoa Tapada11078
Indian Waterfall109723
appeared109414
White Saw109035
Inner Lagoon107810
Macaw106229
Casserengue106122
deliverance10606
Itatuba104221
mulungu103220
New Forest101916
Fagundes101223
Tavares101119
taperoa101019
Gurinhine100918
Juarez Tavora99912
Horses Creek99317
wild cattle98712
I took care of98625
Salgado de São Félix95913
Uirauna94230
Marking93610
Saint Mamede92232
Peacock9048
Conception89729
Good view88116
Juru86917
Seridó junk85712
Caiçara84014
Pirpirituba83517
Saint Helen82013
round saw81111
Diamond80311
Alcantil7808
good luck77612
Brejo dos Santos7748
São Vicente do Seridó7623
Barra de São Miguel75910
Santana’s bar7578
Mrs Ines75620
Jericho74715
Ibiara7425
araruna73017
Exile72712
Barauna7269
Sertãozinho7237
little pestles71613
São José do Sabugi7108
New Palm Tree6705
sawmill65611
Holy Cross6539
Caturite6419
Cubati64015
County64010
Manaira6307
Brandão syrup62610
Serra da Root6155
Belém do Brejo do Cruz6047
olives5805
Santa Cecilia5784
Saint Michael of Taipu57711
Mount Horeb5747
Beautiful Santa Fe57414
Umbuzeiro57314
loft5729
Nazarezinho56618
two roads55817
Maturea55613
São José dos Ramos5557
Upper corral5524
eagle5485
Good success5355
Mataraca52715
Camalaú5107
Saint Joseph of Espinharas5077
Bacamarte Creek5060
Malta50313
Damião5034
Ballast4954
São Bentinho4936
calabashes4724
Santana dos Garrotes46710
tacima46510
old corral4621
Igaracy4597
São João do Cariri4584
New Olinda45010
White Rock4416
ticker4406
Pedro Régis4348
water eye4249
assumption4235
Saint Andrew4223
sand42012
Santana de Hose4195
Mounted4128
Saint Joseph of Cayana40910
immaculate40611
Public place39610
Borborema39114
Saint Teresa38913
carved stone383two
mother of water3838
Marizópolis38213
Natuba3787
Old gold364two
José de Moura Well3646
Silver3635
Friar Martin3487
Bernardino Baptist346two
Catingueira34011
Saint Domingos335two
Cuite de Mamanguape33116
Congo32614
Jandaira cotton3231
Matinhas3098
rheas3035
Vieiropolis3005
Quiet2993
Caraúbas2896
Creek of the Well2896
St. John of the Tiger2856
Good Jesus2803
wells2788
pestles2729
Dantas Well2684
stop268two
Grass26310
São Sebastião do Umbuzeiro2625
Serra Grande2526
Saint Joseph of Princess2341
lagoon2344
sand of baraunas2337
San Francisco2314
Gurjão2247
São José do Brejo do Cruz2211
creek2145
little cajazeirinhas2131
Mato Grosso212two
Santo Antônio stream2096
mountain view1996
São Domingos do Cariri1975
snack food193two
support1884
tenorium177two
Ticket158two
floodplain1541
Sand Pit1494
Zabele1471
São José dos Cordeiros1456
São José do Bonfim1437
Santa Inês1388
Joca Claudino1373
Quixabá136two
thigh1184
TOTAL4656859606

