Covid-19 and flu cases force airlines to cancel flights

The airlines Latam and Azul canceled flights scheduled for this month, in view of the registration of cases of covid-19 and flu among crew members.

About 1% of Latam’s flights scheduled for the month of January had to be cancelled, according to a statement from the company (see the full list below, with flights starting today).

Due to the record of covid-19 and flu cases, the company was forced to cancel more than 100 flights that were scheduled to take off between today and next Sunday (16) — previously, others had already been impacted.

Azul, in a note to the UOL, said that, because of the “increase in the number of medical layoffs” among crew, “some” flights scheduled to take place in January “are being rescheduled”.

Still, according to the company, “more than 90% of the company’s operations are operating normally”. Asked about which flights have already been and are with canceled status, Azul said it is not disclosing such information.

Finally, also in a note to the UOL, Gol stated that, for now, “no flights have been canceled or have undergone significant changes” because of cases of covid-19 and flu.

Even so, the company said that “in the last few days there has been an increase in positive cases among employees” and, because of that, “it is attentive” to what has been happening among the company’s workers.

Post-cancellation

In a statement, Latam asked customers to check “the status of their flight directly on latam.com (the company’s website)” before heading to airports.

“If the flight has been changed, the customer must log in to Latam’s website and access Minhas Viagens > Manage your trips”, he advised. In the section, customers will be able to reschedule the trip or request a refund — in both cases, without penalty.

Azul, on the other hand, stated that “the affected customers are being notified of the changes, re-accommodated on other company flights and receiving all the necessary assistance”.

Finally, Gol, the only one that said it had not canceled flights because of cases between crew members, said that workers with covid-19 staff “are being removed from work to recover safely at home.”

Canceled Latam flights: