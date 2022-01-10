Covid-19 cases have yet to peak, says CDC director

The rise in covid-19 cases driven by the omicron variant of the coronavirus in the United States has not yet reached its peak, said the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the country on Friday, as schools, hospitals and companies struggle. with the discharge of cases.

“I don’t believe we’ve seen the spike in cases here in the United States yet,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told NBC News’ “Today” program.

Health authorities urged Americans not to be complacent about the highly transmissible variant, pointing out that even though it may induce milder cases of the disease, the fact that it is more contagious means a greater volume of cases, including cases more serious.

The United States reported 662,000 new covid-19 cases on Thursday, the fourth-highest US daily total recorded and just three days after a record nearly one million reported cases, according to a Reuters count.

The weekly average of new cases hit a record for the tenth day in a row with 597,000 new infections, while hospitalizations for Covid reached nearly 123,000 and are now approaching the record of more than 132,000 set last year, the data show.

Deaths, an indicator that lags behind the number of hospitalizations, remains reasonably stable at 1,400 a day, according to the data.

“We’re still seeing these numbers growing,” Walensky said, noting that while cases are growing faster than hospitalizations and deaths, hospitalizations are mostly among the unvaccinated.