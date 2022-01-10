Covid: China wants to test 14 million in two days after confirmation of new focus

9 January 2022, 21:41 -03

Credit, EPA Photo caption, Tianjin residents line up to take the covid test

The Chinese port city of Tianjin plans to test its 14 million residents in the next 48 hours after the discovery of a new Covid hotspot.

People living in the city were advised to stay indoors until they got the test result. They must present a negative report to be able to access some services, such as public transport.

Of the 20 cases discovered, two are of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

China is pursuing a Covid Zero policy, which aims to eradicate the disease from the community.

In contrast to other parts of the world, which opened up after vaccination campaigns, China responded to a small number of local cases with massive testing and strict blockades.

That health policy is likely to come under pressure for the Lunar New Year on Feb. 1, when millions of people normally travel to visit friends and family. Also, the Winter Olympics starts a few days after this celebration. The concern arises from the fact that the sporting event will attract people from all over the world to the country. The host city of Beijing is just 115 km from Tianjin.

Olympic organizers have created a “closed loop” in which game participants can only leave this restricted area if they are quarantined. Beijing residents have been advised to avoid sharing vehicles used to transport people to and from the games, reports the Reuters news agency.

In Tianjin, there are long lines of people waiting to take the covid test.

The answer falls short of the stricter measures seen in the closed cities of Xi’an and Yuzhou.

The city of Xi’an has enacted a lockdown since late December 2021 and residents of the region have been forced to stay at home. They are prohibited from even going out shopping for essentials.

Local residents complained that the food supply is running out. Some of them are even exchanging products with each other.