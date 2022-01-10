Covid: China wants to test 14 million in two days after confirmation of new focus

Tianjin residents line up to take the covid test

Photo caption: Tianjin residents line up to take the covid test

The Chinese port city of Tianjin plans to test its 14 million residents in the next 48 hours after the discovery of a new Covid hotspot.

People living in the city were advised to stay indoors until they got the test result. They must present a negative report to be able to access some services, such as public transport.

Of the 20 cases discovered, two are of the highly transmissible Omicron variant.

China is pursuing a Covid Zero policy, which aims to eradicate the disease from the community.

