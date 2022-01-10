Crew covid cases cancel 14 flights at Salvador airport

Cases of covid and influenza among crews cause the cancellation of at least 14 flights that would arrive in or depart from Salvador this Monday (10). A survey carried out by CORREIO on the Salvador Aiport website shows that, as of 8:00 am, ten flights by Azul airline and four flights by Latam were affected. Cancellations will extend throughout the week, as confirmed by Latam.

Flight 4942, which would depart the capital of Bahia with a destination at 8:35 am, bound for Campinas, for example, did not take off. From there, one would leave at the same time, bound for Salvador, which also did not make the trip. There was also a flight to Campinas departing at 9:35 am that was also cancelled. The same occurred with the flight to Belo Horizonte, scheduled to leave at 9:10 am, was also not carried out. The flight leaving the capital of Minas Gerais also did not leave for Salvador.

Passengers line up at the Azul store to rebook their ticket

Photo: Arlene Araújo/Personal collection

The Bahian doctor Arlene Araújo, 33, lives the agony of canceled flights since January 5th. The first time, they called the day before, informing them that the flight to Foz do Iguaçu had been cancelled. This time, I only found out when I checked the baggage that the flight was canceled because the crew has a covid. “This is the second time they cancel this flight. My ticket was for January 5th, then they called the day before and canceled it. Now they didn’t even call or anything, it canceled when I checked my bag”, says Arlene, who would board at 3 am, on an Azul flight to Belo Horizonte, and there I would make a connection to Foz do Iguaçu.

She says that she arrived at the airport at 9 pm and it was only midnight that she was informed that she would not travel at dawn. “The only information I received was that the flight would be canceled because the crew had detected Covid positive and boarding would not be possible and passengers who did not reside in Salvador would be taken to a hotel with expenses paid. They wanted to reschedule my flight for on the 13th, but I built a shack, I claimed that I would sue the company because I could lose my job,” he said. The solution found was to reschedule the trip for this Monday, around noon, with three connections. And then they managed to fit me into the flight noon today. For this, he had to stay for 1h30 at the company store, where he saw several passengers, desperate in the face of uncertainty about the return, and people crying.

Photo: Personal collection

On the Azul airline’s website, it is not possible to find tickets to or from any of these destinations before January 15th. Sought out, the company has not yet positioned itself.

Latam, on the other hand, informed that it canceled four flights departing or arriving in Salvador this Monday (10) and that the measure will extend until January 16th. Today, flights LA4676 (Guarulhos-Salvador), LA4679 (Salvador-Guarulhos), LA3476 (Guarulhos-Salvador) and LA3377 (Salvador-Guarulhos) were canceled.

In a statement, Latam informed that, due to the recent increase in cases of Covid-19 and Influenza, it had to cancel in Brazil about 1% of domestic and international flights scheduled by the company within and to/from the country throughout the month of January.

“Latam regrets this situation, totally beyond its control. Before heading to the airport, the company advises the customer to check the status of their flight directly on latam.com. If the flight has been changed, the customer must carry out the login to Latam’s website and access My Trips > Manage your trips. In this same field, you can reschedule your trip without penalty and fare difference or request a refund of the ticket without penalty”.