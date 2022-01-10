Cristiano Ronaldo’s manager will put the Portuguese’s name ‘on the table’ at Barcelona, ​​says the newspaper

Portuguese star has a contract with Manchester United until June 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo consider leaving the Manchester United at the end of next season. According to the Daily Star, the Portuguese want to participate in choosing the next coach. And if you leave Old Trafford, the Barcelona appears as a possible destination.

According to sport, the daily coverage of the Catalan club, the Portuguese star revealed to his agent, Jorge Mendes, so that you are already looking for new ones interested in your football.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Thus, as stated by the Spanish vehicle, the star’s compatriot will put the name of Cristiano Ronaldo ‘on the table’ of Barcelona.

Due to the good relationship between the entrepreneur and Joan Laporta, president of Barça, and Matthew Alemany, football director, wouldn’t it be weird CR7 have the name linked to the culé club.

Also, it is a request for Xavi Hernández that Barcelona look for a center forward. The Spanish coach plans to strengthen the offensive sector. Cristiano Ronaldo’s teammate at United, Cavani is one of the targets.

At 36 years old, the Portuguese has already scored 14 goals in 23 games in the current season. Even with the good individual performance, the striker is not satisfied with Manchester United’s performance so far.

With a contract until June 2023 with the Old Trafford team, the guy can leave the red devils if the club does not participate in the next Champions League and don’t fit in with the next trainer.