Cuca back, Diego Costa in a new club and more: Atlético’s latest

In the last hours, circulated on social networks that Cuca would have rethought the decision and would like to return to Atlético. In contact with Rádio Itatiaia, the former Alvinegro commander was asked if there was any veracity.

Atlético got it right with their fourth reinforcement for the season. It is Diego Godín, ex-Cagliari, from Italy. According to information from journalist Moisés Llorens, from ESPN Spain, the experienced 35-year-old defender will wear the Rooster shirt in 2022.

Determined to leave Galo, forward Diego Costa is very close to defining his future. According to information from TNT Sports, the 33-year-old has good chances to defend Corinthians in the 2022 season.

The conversations between Atlético-MG and Deportivo Cali by Jefferson Savarino are closed. In conversations with the athletic board, the Colombian club was informed that there is no chance of negotiating the striker without an obligation to purchase economic rights clause.

According to UOL Esporte, Godín will arrive at the Minas Gerais club to receive a monthly salary of R$ 1 million, including salaries, gloves and image rights. With that, the defender will enter the top-5 of the highest paid athletes in the Rooster squad.