Curitiba will have 20 exclusive Health Units to vaccinate the population as of Monday (10) | Paraná

Starting on Monday (10), Curitiba will have 20 exclusive Health Units to vaccinate the population. Ten of them will be destined for the application of doses against Covid-19 and the other ten for the application of other immunizing agents in the vaccine calendar. Check the lists at the end of the article.

Service at these units will be from 8 am to 5 pm. According to the city, the change is intended to reduce contact between people with the potential to transmit these viruses and so that the population that needs health services does not stop seeking care for fear of contamination.

“We are doing our best to attend to those with symptoms and reduce the risk of transmission. We ask that every person from Curitiba do the same: redouble preventive care, always wear a mask. If you experience respiratory symptoms, isolate yourself immediately and call our center (41) 3350-9000 for care”, reinforced the municipal secretary of Health, Márcia Huçulak.

This new format, with exclusive units for vaccination against Covid, multi-vaccination, in addition to exclusive respiratory symptomatic units, will be extended as long as necessary to reduce cases of flu and Covid in Curitiba.

According to the city hall, those who need other services in the Health Units should preferably look for those who are not temporarily redirected to care for people with respiratory symptoms.

These units continue to provide services such as nursing care, medical and dental consultations, vaccines and drug dispensing. In case of need, the user should look for the closest unit within the health district of the neighborhood where he lives.

Curitiba reserves 12 Health Units for exclusive care of respiratory symptoms and emergencies; check places

Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm

Bairro Novo Health District: Parigot de Souza Health Unit (Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111m Sítio Cercado)

Boa Vista Health District: Vila Diana Health Unit (Rua René Descartes, 537, Abranches)

Boqueirão Sanitary District: Visitação Health Unit (Rua Bley Zorning, 3136, Boqueirão)

Cajuru Health District: Camargo Health Unit (Rua Pedro Violani, 364, Cajuru)

CIC Sanitary District: Oswaldo Cruz Health Unit (Rua Pedro Gusso, 3749, Industrial City)

Health District Headquarters: Tent at Praça Ouvidor Pardinho (Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Downtown)

Pinheirinho Health District: Vila Feliz Health Unit (Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – Novo Mundo)

Portão Sanitary District: Santa Quitéria II Health Unit (Rua Bocaíuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria)

Santa Felicidade Health District: Pinheiros Health Unit (Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade)

Tatuquara Health District: Dom Bosco Health Unit (Rua Angelo Tosin, 100, Campo de Santana).

Health Units for multivaccination

Monday to Friday, 8am to 5pm

Bairro Novo Health District: São João Del Rey Health Unit (Rua Realeza, 259, Sitio Cercado)

Boa Vista Health District: Santa Efigênia Health Unit (Rua Voltaire, 139, Barreirinha)

Boqueirão Sanitary District: Tapajós Health Unit (Rua André Ferreira de Camargo, 188, Xaxim)

Cajuru Health District: Iracema Health Unit (Rua Professor Nivaldo Braga, 1571 – Capão da Imbuia)

CIC Sanitary District: São Miguel Health Unit (Rua Des. CId Campelo, 8060, Industrial City)

Health District Headquarters: Mãe Curitibana Health Unit (Rua, Av. Jaime Reis, 331 – Alto do São Francisco)

Pinheirinho Health District: Fanny Lindóia Health Unit (Rua Conde dos Arcos, 295 – Lindoia)

Portão Sanitary District: Santos Andrade Health Unit (Rua Nelson Ferreira da Luz, 145 – Campo Comprido)

Santa Felicidade Health District: Bom Pastor Health Unit (Casagrande, 220, Vista Alegre)

Tatuquara Health District: Santa Rita Health Unit (Rua Adriana Ceres Zago Bueno, 1350, Tatuquara).

Exclusive Health Units for the care of respiratory symptoms

January 8th: from 8am to 5pm. Monday to Friday: 7 am to 8 pm

Bairro Novo Health District: Bairro Novo Health Unit (Rua Paulo Rio Branco de Macedo, 791, Sítio Cercado)

Boa Vista Health District: Santa Cândida Health Unit (Avenida Paraná, 5050, Santa Cândida)

Boqueirão Health District: Vila Hauer Health Unit (Rua Waldemar Kost, 650, Hauer)

Cajuru Health District: Trindade II Health Unit (Rua Sebastião Marcos Luiz, 119, Cajuru)

CIC Sanitary District: Caiuá Health Unit (Rua Arnaud Ferreira Vellozo, 200, Industrial City of Curitiba)

Health District Headquarters: Ouvidor Pardinho Health Unit (Rua 24 de Maio, 807, Praça Ouvidor Pardinho)

Pinheirinho Sanitary District: Aurora Health Unit (Rua Theofhilo Mansur, 500, Novo Mundo) and Sagrado Coração Health Unit (Rua Antonio Claudino, 375, Pinheirinho)

Portão Sanitary District: Guaíra Health Unit (Rua São Paulo, 1495, Vila Guaíra)

Santa Felicidade Health District: São Braz Health Unit (Rua Antonio Escorsin, 1960, São Braz) and Pilarzinho Health Unit (Rua Amauri Lange Silvério, 1251, Pilarzinho)

Tatuquara Health District: Monteiro Lobato Health Unit (Rua Olivio José Rosetti, 538, Tatuquara).