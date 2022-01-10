Dam threatens residents of Par de Minas and 5 cities – Gerais

hydrogel dam
Imminent risk: Carioca hydroelectric dam could burst at any time, says Par de Minas city hall (photo: Par de Minas City Hall/Disclosure)

The city of Par de Minas, in the Central Region of the State, issued a maximum warning for the residents of the surroundings of the Usina do Carioca this Sunday night (9/1). The structure, located in the district of Carioca, affects the municipality, in addition to the cities of Pitangui, Ona de Pitangui, So Joo de Cima, Casquilho de Baixo, Casquilho de Cima and Conceio do Par.

The Municipal Executive advises the communities that live below the hydroelectric plant, which belongs to the Santanense company, to leave their homes immediately, as there is an imminent risk of the dam breaking.

“The situation is critical. The dam leaks water along the sides and along the edges. Some farms are flooded. However, we cannot exactly specify the risk of rupture. But it is certainly high”, explains Sargento Oliveira, from the 2nd Company of the 10th Batalho of the Fire Department.

According to the military, approximately 100 people are being evacuated. Residents who cannot turn to relatives and friends for shelter are being welcomed at two support points in the district of Carioca – the health center and the hall of the Nossa Senhora de Lourdes church. Oliveira says that the city provided mattresses, blankets and food for the homeless.

Teams from the Fire Department, Civil Defense and the city hall set up a command center near the dam. According to Sergeant Oliveira, the stains in the Santanense action plan rule out the risk of water invading the urban area of ​​Par de Minas or the other five cities. In the event of a rupture, the leak would extend for eight meters and would be limited to the sites, farms and homes of those who live on the banks of the So Joo and Par rivers.

The article sought representatives from Santanense, but did not get a response until the publication of this article.

