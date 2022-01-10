Data blackout in Brazil lights up warning signal among WHO technicians – 10/01/2022

The blackout of data on the expansion of infections by the omicron variant in Brazil leaves technicians and scientists at the WHO (World Health Organization) alarmed. The Geneva-based agency fears that, without control and mapping of the extent of the contamination caused by the variant, Brazil could enter a new phase of turmoil in relation to the health crisis, with an impact even on neighboring countries.

According to the WHO, in the week ending January 2, 2022, the world recorded a record 9.5 million cases of covid-19. Unprecedented, the number must be surpassed by the records already obtained in the week that ended this weekend.

The problem, however, is that the Brazilian case lit a warning sign at the WHO and started to be used internally by some of the technicians as an “example” of a country where the blackout is preventing the world from having, in fact, a real perception of the new wave of covid-19.

“There is a feeling that Brazil is flying in the dark,” warned one of the scientists at the WHO, who requested anonymity.

According to Tedros Ghebreyesus, the agency’s general director, the volume of nearly 10 million cases last week is only part of the story and there is a realization that underreporting is important.

For technicians within the agency, testing remains a key point in the fight against covid-19, despite the explosion in omicron cases. Today, according to the World in Data website, Brazil is the South American country that tests the least among governments that reveal their numbers.

In one week, there were 0.23 tests for the disease per 1,000 people. In Argentina, the rate exceeded 2 tests per thousand people.

Accounting since the beginning of the pandemic, the Statista website points out that 63 million tests were performed in Brazil, less than 10% of the 813 million tests in the US and less than the volume of exams in Spain, a country with the population of the state of São Paulo .

Third place with more deaths in the world, Brazil also disappeared from the WHO tables. The country, experiencing a blackout of information, appears below even places like Greece, which has a population smaller than the total of the city of São Paulo.

In the assessment of technicians who are part of the WHO committees, it is important to emphasize that, without adequate data monitoring in Brazil, it is impossible to obtain an adequate estimate of the impact of the pandemic and plan mitigation measures for service overload and lack of professionals in the various sectors depending on the infection.

For experts, this is critical both from a health point of view and to minimize the impact on the economy.

Others warn that, without an effective mapping of the pandemic in Brazil, the fear is that countries in the region could become even more vulnerable.