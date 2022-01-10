Daughter of presenter dies at 18 from complications from Covid-19

Presenter Marcia Boscardin reported on the internet this Monday (10) the death of her daughter, Valentina. The 18-year-old model died this morning as a result of complications from Covid-19.

“It is with great pain that I say goodbye to the love of my life. Goodbye, Valentina Boscardin Mendes, may God welcome you with open arms. I’m floored”, wrote Marcia, who still left a message in the caption of the publication:. “My daughter, I will love you forever. An angel ascends to heaven.”

Valentina Boscardin also worked as a model and was hired by one of the biggest agencies in São Paulo.

In your post, friends mourn the death and say goodbye to Valentina. “I’m so sorry! God bless you all”, published the actor Leonardo Miggiorin. “Power Marcia! May God comfort your hearts”, commented the journalist and presenter of Record TV, Ticiane Pinheiro.

The journalist and family friend, Felipeh Campos, commented on Márcia’s publication and made a post on his own profile, in honor of Valentina.

“Dear @marciaboscardin, I have no words to try to describe some form of comfort. Reversing the cycle doesn’t match, I think it’s unfair and cruel. I’m here for whatever you need! I’m sorry, I really am.”

“COVID-19 has claimed another victim. The daughter of dear model and businesswoman @marciaboscardin, passed away this weekend, aged 18 and victim of a thrombosis during coronavirus infections!! @valenbos was on the rise and ready to take on an international career, what a sadness, what an imbecility! How to tell a mother that she needs to come to terms with this loss? The model was immunized with two doses of Pfizer! Just rest Valentina!”.