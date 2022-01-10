David Bowie – 75 years old | Remember 10 of the best songs from the music star

David Bowie is one of the most important names in music history and on the last day January 8th, would turn 75 years old.

With a career marked by reinvention and stupendous visual presentations – whose aesthetics would come to influence names like Lady Gaga and Lord – Bowie remains one of the most critically and commercially successful musicians of all time and carries with him an endless legacy, even being credited as the Best Rock Star of All Time by the magazine Rolling Stone in the year of his death.

More than that, Bowie never hid his sexuality and became a symbol of LGBTQ+ representation from the moment he embraced the glam rock and abandoned the phonographic traditionalism, making room for a vanguardism that continues to reflect on the contemporary scene with more force than ever (even more considering the need for reinvention of artists mainstream).

To celebrate his legacy, we’ve put together a brief (and difficult) list with ten of his best solo songs. This means that songs like “Under Pressure”, who performed alongside the band queen, will not appear in our choices.

Remember that we do not rank any of the iterations, but organize them chronologically.

Check it out below and tell us what is your favorite:

Enjoy watching:

“SPACE ODDITY”, 1969

the title of “Space Oddity” was not chosen for any reason, but to pay homage to the film. ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’, in Stanley Kubrick. THE folk psychedelic starts with one of the most iconic lines in the music industry, “ground control to Major Tom”, and was launched in a period marked by the space race and the interest in the universe. In 2004, the track was included in the hall of fame as one of the songs that modeled the rock and roll.

“LIFE ON MARS?”, 1971

“Life on Mars?” is a song that probably everyone has heard at least once in their life, whether in Bowie’s voice or in various covers and celebrations over time. the mixture of glam rock and art rock, produced by the competent hands of Ken Scott, is the backdrop for a sensory and bizarre rendition that criticizes not only the media, but also the human being.

“Ziggy Stardust” is one of the main tracks on the concept album ‘The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars’ and brings out Bowie’s eponymous alter-ego. Here, the character serves as a messenger for beings from other planets and, like other songs by the artist, is part of the select group that shaped the music industry.

“CHANGES”, 1972

“Changes” is another iteration of David Bowie that everyone has heard at least once. Also included in the list of Best Songs of All Time gives Rolling Stone, the track is the epitome of pop art and they serve as a chameleon manifest for the only constancy in your life: your personality changes. More than that, the composition also proves that charts mean nothing when it comes to quality and importance, as it was below the Top 50 of the Hot 100.

“THE JEAN GENIE”, 1972

Produced by Bowie and his longtime collaborator, Ken Scott, “The Jean Genie” it was the lead single from the beloved album ‘Aladdin Sane’. The song was released in November 1972 and became one of the artist’s biggest commercial successes, as well as bringing elements of blues rock It’s from hard rock for a narrative alluding to icons such as Iggy Pop and Jean Genet.

“REBEL REBEL”, 1974

“Rebel Rebel” is cited by music experts as one of the most re-recorded songs of all time and serves as Bowie’s farewell to the movement glam rock which he helped start in the early 1970s. The anthem upbeat received critical acclaim and, in fact, couldn’t be left out of our list – not with these amazing guitar solos.

“YOUNG AMERICANS”, 1975

After “Rebel Rebel”, David Bowie would bid farewell to the genre that had placed him in the spotlight and cultivate a phase driven by the soul and by R&B. One of the great tracks representing this extremely successful era was “Young Americans”, co-produced by Tony Visconti and Harry Maslin. Exuding an upbeat and sometimes irresponsible energy, the track is also on the top lists of best songs in history.

“HEROES”, 1977

Inspired by the romantic scene between producer Visconti and his girlfriend in front of the Berlin Wall, “Heroes” it may not have been very successful at the time of its release, but it has gained immeasurable importance for us to know Bowie’s career. Telling the story of two lovers separated by war, the iteration has received numerous awards and is still considered today as one of the best of all time.

“ASHES TO ASHES”, 1980

THE lead single in ‘Scary Monsters (and Super Creeps)’ was released in August 1980 and revisited Major Tom, one of the great characters created by the psychedelic and vivid mind of David Bowie. Reached the top of the charts of charts British, the lyric rescues children’s songs from the end of the 19th century, fueled by the involvement of the art rock It’s from new wave.

“LET’S DANCE”, 1983

“Let’s Dance” marked a strong break in the glam rock of David Bowie’s career, mainly by incorporating elements of the nu-disk, of funk It’s from new wave – something to be expected, considering that Nile Rodgers, founder of the group CHIC, will be responsible for the production. your atmosphere up-beat turned the iteration into a club anthem and flagship of several soundtracks.