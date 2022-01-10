Death of 17-year-old son of Sinead O’Connor will be investigated, newspaper reveals – Monet

+



Sinead OConnor and Neviim Nesta Ali Shane OConnor (Photo: Getty Images/Instagram)

The death of the 17-year-old son of singer Sinead O’Connor will be investigated by the Nation Review Panel (NRP), an Irish government body dedicated to investigating incidents involving children. The NRP’s involvement in the case was reported by Irish newspaper The Irish Times and comes after the artist made a series of Twitter posts blaming the Irish government and authorities for the loss of her son.

know more

The British newspaper The Daily Star reports that O’Connor plans to sue Tallaght Hospital, a Dublin hospital where his son was hospitalized until the day of his disappearance, on 6 January. He was found dead two days later, last Saturday morning, January 8th.

Nevi’im Nesta’s Death Ali Shane O’Connor was made public through his mother’s Twitter posts. She said the son “decided to end his earthly struggle.” The teenager was born from O’Connor’s relationship with fellow musician Donal Lunny.

know more

Sinead OConnor with her son dead at age 17 (Photo: reproduction)

know more

The 55-year-old singer wrote in her posts: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, has decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and let no one follow your example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Shane was one of four children born to Sinéad – who is also the mother of Jake Reynolds, Roisin Waters and Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio. The singer, who changed her name to Shuhada ‘Davitt in 2018, also shared a Bob Marley song that she dedicated to her son, whom she called her “blue-eyed baby” and “the light of my life.”

know more

She wrote, “This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The glow of my soul. My blue-eyed baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundaries can separate us.”

Singer Sinead OConnor (Photo: Getty Images)

The singer later criticized the Irish authorities for their “refusal to accept responsibility” and said that “many children died under her supervision”.

She complained that in the 26 hours that have passed since the discovery of Shane’s body, local government agencies have not contacted her family.

know more

She then confirmed that she had already identified her son’s body: “I have now formally identified my son’s remains, Shane. God forgive the Irish State, I never will. Now they want to discuss ‘a press release’ with me. , no doubt, wanting me to join his efforts to make my son’s death look like it was not at the hands of the Irish State.”

know more