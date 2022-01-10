Deltacron: Another Coronavirus Variant Discovered in Cyprus

A new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus has apparently been discovered in Cyprus, in the eastern Mediterranean region, and for the time being it is nicknamed Deltacron, as it combines features of Delta (B.1.671.2) and Delta Ômicron (B.1.1.529). The identification was made by the professor at the University of Cyprus and head of the Laboratory of Biotechnology and Molecular Virology, Leondios Kostrikis. So far, the World Health Organization (WHO) has not commented on the case.

According to Bloomberg, Kostrikis and his team found 25 cases of the Deltacron variant. At the moment, it is still not possible to say whether there are more cases of the new coronavirus strain or what the impacts of its dissemination on public health might be.

A researcher from Cyprus identified a new variant that mixes characteristics of Delta and Ômicron (Image: Reproduction/Photocreo/Envato)

“We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological, contagious or if it will prevail” against the two dominant strains — Delta and Ômicron — commented the scientist. However, Kostrikis understands that Ômicron must remain predominant worldwide, independent of Deltacron.

After the discovery of the new variant, researchers in Cyprus sent details of the discovery to an international database that tracks the evolution of the coronavirus, GISAID.

Is Deltacron a new variant?

Regarding the origins of Deltacron, Kostrikis points out that “currently there are co-infections by Ômicron and Delta and we discovered this strain that is a combination of the two”. In other words, the origin of the new variant may be a patient contaminated by the two strains , simultaneously. From the interaction of both in the infected organism, Deltacron emerged.

On the other hand, scientists speculate that the discovery of the variant is a result of contamination of the samples in the laboratory, which would not represent a real risk in the covid-19 pandemic. In a statement, released on Sunday (9), Kostrikis denies this risk and defends the natural formation of the new strain.

In the coming weeks, the emergence and identification of new Deltacron cases should allow for a more accurate analysis of the situation by scientists, including risks.

Source: CNBC and Bloomberg