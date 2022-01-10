Demi Lovato shaves her head and spider tattoo | TV & Famous

In some countries spiders mean luck. And some mythologies even determine that a goddess or spider god is responsible for the creation of the universe or part of it.🕷🕷
Following this theory of start and start, Demi Lovato he shaved the side of his head and tattooed a spider.
The 29-year-old artist, who was recently revealed to be non-binary, posted the image on a social network, whose feed there’s only one photo with the bald look, and he left a subliminal message:
“It was Grandma Spider who taught us many things. She taught us pottery and weaving, she taught us about fire, light and darkness. The spider taught us that we are all connected on the web – each of us having our place in this world.”
The tattoo was made by the famous tattoo artist Dr. Woo.
Some found it very strange that Demi had deleted all previous photos from their networks. 🤔
Others speculate that it may be a new job on the way 🧐
According to the website “Page Six”, Demi Lovato, who suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018, completed another stint in rehab and is doing well.
Demi announced last month that he was no longer “sober in California” and would be cutting drugs and alcohol entirely in an attempt to live a “clean” life:
“Sober is the only way to be.”
Check out some of Demi Lovato’s looks
Demi Lovato with very short hair and bangs — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Demi Lovato appears with the wires at the height of her chin during participation in ‘Caldeirão’, in 2015 — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/TV Globo
Demi Lovato with long, colorful hair in the video for ‘Neon Lights’ — Photo: Reproduction
In ‘Give Your Heart A Break’, Demi Lovato was blonde — Photo: Reproduction