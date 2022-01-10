Demi Lovato shaves her head and spider tattoo | TV & Famous

3 out of 5 Demi Lovato appears with the wires at the height of her chin during participation in ‘Caldeirão’, in 2015 — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/TV Globo

Demi Lovato appears with the wires at the height of her chin during participation in ‘Caldeirão’, in 2015 — Photo: João Miguel Júnior/TV Globo