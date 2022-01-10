Demi Lovato tattoos spider on her head

Demi Lovato shared the first photo of her new tattoo and caught the attention of her followers by drawing it in an unusual place. Elu engraved a spider on the side of her head – which she currently has shaved.

The design was made this Saturday (8) by the prestigious tattoo artist Doctor Woo in Los Angeles. Demi summoned her hairdresser to “fix” her hair after the session. Check out the images shared by Lovato on social media:

demi lovato lombradão with the spider tattoo

Passing through rehabilitation

Demi Lovato completed another stint at a rehabilitation clinic recently. According to page six, elu spent a period of treatment in Utah, but is now back at home and “doing well”.

The star’s return to rehab came after elu told fans that being “sober in California” – which means just drink alcohol and smoke weed – it didn’t work anymore. “I no longer support my ‘sober California’ ways.”, wrote Demi on her Instagram in early December. “sober sober is the only way to be“, continued.

In the closing days of 2021, Lovato surprised her fans by appearing with a shaved head, debuting a new look. At that time, some followers realized that Demi was possibly in a rehab house.

Demi has had problems with drug addictions and eating disorders from an early age. Lovato’s first hospitalization was made public in 2010, when elu interrupted a tour she was doing with the Jonas Brothers to treat her health problems and addictions. In 2018, Demi had three strokes and a heart attack after a drug overdose. “My doctors said I had another five to ten minutes,” Lovato said in testimony to her documentary “Dancing with the Devil” – released along with their album namesake.