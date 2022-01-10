Demi Lovato tattoos spider on her head

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Demi Lovato tattoos spider on her head 5 Views

Demi Lovato shared the first photo of her new tattoo and caught the attention of her followers by drawing it in an unusual place. Elu engraved a spider on the side of her head – which she currently has shaved.

Read more:

The design was made this Saturday (8) by the prestigious tattoo artist Doctor Woo in Los Angeles. Demi summoned her hairdresser to “fix” her hair after the session. Check out the images shared by Lovato on social media:

Photo: @ddlovato Instagram
Photo: @ddlovato Instagram

Passing through rehabilitation

Demi Lovato completed another stint at a rehabilitation clinic recently. According to page six, elu spent a period of treatment in Utah, but is now back at home and “doing well”.

The star’s return to rehab came after elu told fans that being “sober in California” – which means just drink alcohol and smoke weed – it didn’t work anymore. “I no longer support my ‘sober California’ ways.”, wrote Demi on her Instagram in early December. “sober sober is the only way to be“, continued.

In the closing days of 2021, Lovato surprised her fans by appearing with a shaved head, debuting a new look. At that time, some followers realized that Demi was possibly in a rehab house.

Photo: @ddlovato Instagram

Demi has had problems with drug addictions and eating disorders from an early age. Lovato’s first hospitalization was made public in 2010, when elu interrupted a tour she was doing with the Jonas Brothers to treat her health problems and addictions. In 2018, Demi had three strokes and a heart attack after a drug overdose. “My doctors said I had another five to ten minutes,” Lovato said in testimony to her documentary “Dancing with the Devil” – released along with their album namesake.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Leonardo’s wife gives an unusual response to the follower about a fan hitting on her husband: ‘I get away’

Married to Leonardo countryman for 26 years, Poliana Rocha surprised her followers by answering a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved