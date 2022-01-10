Despite the many denials, Vasco projects up to five more reinforcements before Carioca; see positions | Vasco

One or two defenders, a defensive midfielder, side attackers and a center forward. These are Vasco’s priorities at the moment identified by the technical committee.

– I think we still need to strengthen in all sectors: midfield, defense and attack. We are looking for. Some players have been trading for a week or more. We try to maintain the utmost discretion. Attackers on the side of the field we have been looking for a lot, but specifically they are athletes that we have found it very difficult to hit. And we don’t want athletes just to compose, but athletes who arrive to, in principle, be starters and who can provide immediate feedback.

– We are still looking for a 9 shirt, field side players, a midfielder for the beginning of the game and at least one more defender – revealed Zé Ricardo.

Expectation by Matheus Barbosa

The midfielder Vasco wants is Matheus Barbosa. The midfielder, 27, belongs to Avaí, but is on loan at Atlético-GO until December. As it was not used much last season, the club from Goiás should not make it difficult for Vasco. It is up to the player to accept the invitation, and the expectation is that the negotiation will have an outcome this week.

If Matheus Barbosa is still negotiating, full-back Weverton and midfielder Bruno Nazário are agreed and are expected in the coming days. It is even likely that the first will be in CT this Monday to perform medical examinations. With the pair, Vasco has reached ten signings so far.

The club is also looking for defenders. In the first week of training, Zé Ricardo only had Anderson Conceição, who came from Cuiabá, and the young Ulisses, praised by the coach last Saturday. The expectation is that Luís Cangá arrives in Brazil no later than Tuesday after recovering from Covid.

“Recover Credibility”: Zé Ricardo comments on difficulty in hiring Vasco reinforcements

Zé Ricardo praised the under-20 team’s defenders, formed by Zé Vitor and Eric Pimentel. Both are being watched during Copinha, but Vasco is looking for more experienced names in the sector and talking to some players. One of them is defender Oliveira, 25, from Atlético-GO, as revealed by “O Dia”.

Keeping an eye on the South American market

Finally, the biggest difficulty has been reinforcing the attack. Vasco collects negatives from offensive players. Diego Souza (Grêmio), Luis Amarilla (Vélez), Caio Dantas (Água Santa), Pablo Magnin (Tigres-SP) and Yuri Castilho (hit with Ceará) were some of the unsuccessful attempts for the sector. Zé Ricardo hinted that shirt 9 will arrive from South American football and spoke about the expectation of presenting news this week.

– The search for an attacker is always on the agenda. Attacking players are naturally more valued and disputed in the market. We are scanning the South American market. We ran into financial issues. But who knows, next week we might have news. The search is constant, with Carlos Brazil. We understand the fans’ impatience, but we are going to work very carefully. What we want is to be punctual – stressed the coach.

While shirt 9 doesn’t arrive, the only center forward in the squad, Raniel, has been pleased. Zé Ricardo highly praised the striker’s style, who performed last week and arrived at Vasco on loan from Santos until December.