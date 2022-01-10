Diego Costa is approaching a hit with a new club after deciding to leave Atlético-MG

Credit: Pedro Souza – Disclosure – Atlético-MG

Determined to leave Galo, forward Diego Costa is very close to defining his future. According to information from TNT Sports, the 33-year-old has good chances to defend Corinthians in the 2022 season.

According to people close to the scorer, the possibility of a hit with Timão is clear, and there would be input from a major sponsor to fund Diego Costa’s salary request. The name of the partner and the amounts involved in the negotiation were not disclosed.

Officially, the Brazilian naturalized Spanish forward is still a player for Atlético-MG. However, the scenario for a contract termination between him and Rooster was revealed this week. In recent days, the parties have signed a friendly termination, with the Minas Gerais club even withdrawing the amount of the fine, a situation that angered some fans.

Holder of the highest salary at Atlético-MG alongside Hulk (salaries around R$ 1.4 million), Diego Costa played with the Alvinegra shirt in 19 games last season, having scored five goals and given an assist. During this period, the experienced striker won the titles of the Brasileirão and Copa do Brasil.

Diego is currently on vacation in Spain. The player also attracts the attention of European clubs and alternative markets, and does not rule out leaving Brazilian football.

