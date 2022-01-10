Dike that overflowed on BR-040 in Nova Lima has structural improvement – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Itatiaia Structure is at emergency level 3

After more than 20 hours of technical interventions, the water dam near the Santa Bárbara dam, which overflowed on Saturday morning (8) in Nova Lima, showed considerable structural improvement this Sunday (9). Overtopping in the dam – that is, the overflow of water from the dike that passed over the structure – was contained and authorities who are monitoring the situation at the site believe that the dike is no longer at risk of breaking.

During the afternoon and evening of Saturday, the situation of the dike was considered very serious, but the respite in the rain, even for a short time during the early morning and early morning of this Sunday (9), made it possible for the technical teams of the National Mining Agency (ANM), MP de Minas and the state Environment Secretariat at the site.

Despite advances in the structure, the emergency level 3, as determined by the ANM, remains.

“The overtopping in the sediment containment dyke was contained with the opening of an emergency spillway on the right abutment. The technical bodies are inspecting the tailings pile to verify the structural conditions and its stability”, stated the attorney general , Jarbas Soares Júnior.

Despite the progress, it is still not possible to indicate secondary routes for the diversion in the traffic of the BR 040, which has been banned since yesterday due to the risks generated by the overflow of the dike system.