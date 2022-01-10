Director of Days Gone clarifies that it was Bend Studios itself that turned down Days Gone 2 and not PlayStation • Eurogamer.pt

Jeff Ross continues to be something to talk about and after his most recent comments, the Days Gone director has decided to provide some additional clarification after some of his words have not been interpreted well.

Ross reacted to the news that Ghost of Tsushima had sold more than 8 million units with a comment stating that Days Gone has already sold more than 9 million units, but that number began to be called into question when he sourced GameStat, that accompanies unlocked trophies, something that also applies to units played through PS Plus do not represent units sold.

After your numbers raise questions, Ross said he stands by what he said and the numbers he has highlighted, but also clarified better what happened with the proposal for Days Gone 2 and how it was Sony Bend itself to reject the idea and not the PlayStation managers.

As he says, he spoke about Days Gone 2 with Sony Bend managers, who were in contact with the mother house and they were the ones who immediately rejected the idea, which never reached the ears of Hermen Hulst, leader of PlayStation Studios.