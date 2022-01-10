Discount on the electricity bill will be applied to the January bill

Energy distributors are forecasting a R$1.62 billion discount on electricity bills for residential consumers and small businesses that reduced energy consumption last year. Thus, the credit must be paid on the invoice for the month of January. The amount appears in a letter sent to Aneel, but the agency says it still does not have information on the total amount to be credited. So, to find out more, check out below.

The program that gives discounts on electricity bills was launched by the government in August of last year, due to the country’s energy crisis. The objective was, mainly, to encourage the saving of electricity on a voluntary basis. According to the program’s rules, those who have reduced energy consumption between September and December by at least 10% in relation to the same period in 2020 earn the bonus.

In addition, the deduction on the January bill will be R$ 0.50 for each kilowatt-hour (kWh) of energy volume saved within the target of 10% to 20%. If the discount amount exceeds the invoice itself, the balance is transferred to the following accounts.

Finally, in December, the government issued a provisional measure (MP) that aims to provide legal support for a new loan to energy distributors. The aim is to cover the extra costs that the energy crisis generated. However, the details of the financing were left to the presidential decree, which has not yet come out.

