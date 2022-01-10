Discover the car with IPVA of over R$ 500 thousand

Following the jump in used car values ​​in 2021, the price of the IPVA, the Motor Vehicle Property Tax, also rose this year. The collection of the tax (which varies from state to state) weighs more on the pockets of Paulistas, since the rate adopted by the state is the highest possible: 4% on the price of a vehicle.

Therefore, it is not surprising that the most expensive values ​​in the country come from there. The highest tax charged in São Paulo was for the select list of vehicle owners Porsche 918 Spyder. There are only two licensed units across the state.

Porsche 918 Spyder parked on Park Lane Road in central London. Image: dimcars/Shutterstock

Considering the current value of the model, which approaches the BRL 13.2 million, the IPVA is calculated above R$ 525 thousand for 2022. If the tax is paid all at once, the final value drops to around R$ 480 thousand due to the 9% discount.

In addition to the IPVA value, other numbers of the Porsche 918 are equally impressive, so much so that they put it on a shelf above the supersports. Part of the so-called hypercar category, the model was first introduced in 2013 in Germany.

The production of the model ended in 2015. In allusion to its name, there were only 918 units produced. Image: Fingerhut/Shutterstock

The Porsche 918 Spyder was developed with a hybrid engine, consisting of a 4.6L V8 main combustion engine capable of delivering 608 hp of power and 55 kgfm of torque. Together, the German brand included two more electric motors: one with over 129 hp on the front axle and another with 156 hp on the rear. In total, the vehicle offers 887 hp and 93.5 kgfm of torque to the driver.

With a seven-speed automatic dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel drive, the Porsche 918 maintains numbers that are hard to beat even today in its segment. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h, for example, takes 2.6 seconds and the top speed is 345 km/h.

