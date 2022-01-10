Djoko Saga Could Cost Australians Half a Million

Melbourne (Australia) – Serbia’s Novak Djokovic’s legal battle to enter Australia to play in the season’s first Grand Slam has yet to be announced, but the Australian taxpayer, who could end up shelling out “almost half a million dollars” will surely lose. in legal fees in the world’s number 1 visa saga.

As reported by the The Project on Sunday night, the court battle could very well end up costing Australians dearly. Justin Quill, a partner at the big law firm Thomson Geer Lawyers, believes Djokovic will be able to play. He also said that if the legal case drags on for much longer, it is likely to cost the taxpayer “stacks.”

“Look, if there’s no appeal, then it’s probably going to cost a quarter of a million dollars. If there are resources, it could be somewhere around half a million. If Djokovic wins this case, he will collect his costs and we will have to pay that”, commented the lawyer.

“If they win, it will be 250,000 for the government attorneys and probably a few hundred thousand for Novak to pay his attorney fees. We’re getting close to half a million and that’s just if there’s no recourse. I think this is very likely to become a political hot potato,” added Quill.