Djokovic publishes photo on court and says he will try to compete in the Australian Open – 10/01/2022 – Sport

Hours after his visa cancellation was overturned by the Australian courts, Novak Djokovic published a photo with his team at the Rod Laver Arena, the main court of the Melbourne Park complex, where the Australian Open is played.

“I’m pleased and grateful that the referee has annulled my visa cancellation. Despite everything that’s happened, I want to stay and try to compete. I stay focused on that. of incredible fans,” he wrote on social media during the Australian night on Tuesday (11).

“For now, I can’t say anything else, but thank you everyone for being with me through all of this and encouraging me to stay strong.”

Djokovic, 34, won a court victory this Monday (10) in his attempt to stay in Australia even though he was not vaccinated against Covid-19.

Federal judge Anthony Kelly overturned the Australian government’s decision that had revoked the tennis player’s entry visa and ordered his immediate release, with the return of his passport. He had been held in a quarantine hotel in Melbourne since Thursday (6).

Kelly considered that the Serb’s detention and visa cancellation were unreasonable under the circumstances in which they occurred. The position was eventually recognized by the Australian government, which will be responsible for the tennis player’s legal costs.

A government lawyer, Christopher Tran, has warned that Immigration Minister Alex Hawke can still order Djokovic’s expulsion from Australia through his executive powers established by the Migration Act.

Hawke has yet to comment on this possibility. “The minister is considering the matter, and the process is still ongoing,” a spokesman said.

If he doesn’t interfere, Djokovic will be free to play in the Australian Open, which starts on the 17th, in pursuit of his tenth tournament title and a record 21 Grand Slam trophies on the men’s circuit.

The tennis player, known for being skeptical about vaccines, does not speak publicly about his vaccination status against Covid-19, but he confirmed to immigration that he did not receive any immunization.

This, however, was not the direct object of debate in court. The visa cancellation was canceled because the athlete would not have had enough time to speak with the Australian Open organizers and their lawyers during the tumultuous immigration process.

Djokovic traveled to Australia after receiving a document that would exempt him from presenting proof of vaccination, as he tested positive for Covid-19 dated 16 December. This authorization was granted by the tournament organizers and the Victoria state government, but the recent contagion argument was not considered valid by the federal government to dispense the vaccine.

In Belgrade, the player’s family said his release was “the biggest victory of his life”.

“He is there to set another record. He is an athlete and the best tennis player in the world of all time. Novak has always stood for freedom of choice, nothing more. brother Djordje.

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal, tied with Djokovic and Roger Federer for 20 Grand Slam tournament titles, called the drama around the case a “circus”.

“Whether or not I agree with Djokovic on some things, the court has said he has the right to participate in the Australian Open, and I think it’s the fairest decision,” Nadal told Spanish radio Onda Cero.

Previously, the Spaniard defended the need for vaccination and stated that the Serb knew the risks of not being immunized.