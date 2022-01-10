Djokovic wins court battle and has his visa released in Australia, but government threatens new cancellation

Djokovic had been stopped at the airport while trying to enter Australia with an exemption from complying with vaccination rules and could miss the Australian Open

the tennis star Novak Djokovic won this Monday (10) a court battle to stay in Australia and compete in the Australian Open, despite not having been vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the government threatens to cancel his visa for the second time.

Anthony Kelly, a Federal Court judge, reinstated Djokovic’s visa, which was canceled after his arrival last week because authorities ruled he did not meet the exemption criteria of the entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated.

The judge also ordered the government to release Djokovic within 30 minutes from a quarantine hotel in Melbourne, where he had spent the previous four nights.

Government attorney Christopher Tran told the judge after the ruling that the Minister of Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs, Alex Hawke, “will consider whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation”.

That would mean that Djokovic could be deported again and miss the Australian Open, which starts on January 17th.

Speaking to Prva television network in Belgrade, Serbia, the brother of tennis star Djordje Djokovic described the judge’s decision as a “major defeat for the Australian authorities”.

He also claimed that “the most recent information is that they want to arrest him”, in an apparent reference to Australian authorities. He did not provide further details about the allegation. “This is definitely politics, this was all politics,” he added.

Interior Minister Karen Andrews’ office confirmed that Novak Djokovic has not been arrested.

Kelly said the threat of a new visa cancellation means “the stakes have now increased rather than decreased”.

Djokovic during Australian Open final against Nadal getty

“If this man is summarily removed after a personal exercise of canceling power, he cannot return to this country for three years, am I sure about that?” Djokovic’s visa canceled earlier.

Tran and his colleague Naomi Wootten confirmed that Djokovic would be banned from Australia for three years.

The government canceled the 34-year-old Djokovic’s visa shortly after he arrived in Melbourne on Wednesday to play in the Australian Open.

There was a public backlash with news that Djokovic, who previously refused to disclose his vaccination status, would compete in Melbourne because Australians who have not been vaccinated or have been inoculated with vaccines not recognized by Australian medical authorities face difficulties traveling and staying in quarantine. Court documents state that he was not vaccinated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has tried to blame the controversy on Tennis Australia, which is hosting the Australian Open.

Djokovic has been under surveillance in hotel quarantine since Thursday, when his visa was cancelled.

He appealed the cancellation at Monday’s virtual hearing, amid growing public debate over the positive coronavirus test that his lawyers used as the basis for requesting a medical exemption from Australia’s strict vaccination rules.

Djokovic argued that he did not need proof of vaccination because he had evidence that he had been infected with the coronavirus last month.

Australian medical authorities have determined that a temporary exemption from the vaccination rule can be provided for people who become infected with COVID-19 within six months.

Kelly noted that Djokovic had provided Melbourne airport employees with a medical waiver granted to him by Tennis Australia and two medical panels.

“What makes me a little flustered is what else this man could have done,” Kelly told Djokovic’s attorney Nick Wood.

Wood agreed with the judge that Djokovic could not have done more.

Transcripts of Djokovic’s interview with Border Force officers and his own testimony revealed a “repeated appeal to the officers he was dealing with that, in his understanding, he had done absolutely everything he understood necessary to enter Australia, ” , said Wood.

Djokovic’s lawyers filed 11 pleas against the visa cancellation. Lawyers described the cancellation as “seriously illogical”, irrational and legally irrational.

Attorneys for Home Affairs Minister Andrews said in their petition that vaccination could only be delayed for travelers arriving with COVID-19 infection if the illness was acute.

“There is no suggestion that the applicant [Djokovic] he had ‘severe acute illness’ in December,” when the test was positive, the written petition said.

Andrews’ lawyers finally admitted that the authorities’ decision to proceed with Djokovic’s interview early on Thursday and cancel his visa before he could contact Tennis Australia or its lawyers was unreasonable in the circumstances.

Djokovic was told at 5:20 am on Thursday that he had until 8:30 am to respond to a notice of intent to cancel his visa. Your comments were requested at 6:14 am. The decision to cancel her visa was taken just over an hour later.

Kelly said that if Djokovic had received by 8:30 am, he could have consulted others about the decision. Even Ministers Andrews and Hawke did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



Due to coronavirus restrictions, the hearing was conducted virtually via audiovisual links between the judge’s chambers and government and Djokovic lawyers.

Djokovic is a nine-time Australian Open champion. He is the current title holder and has won the last three trophies at Melbourne Park.

Djokovic has 20 singles Grand Slam titles, a men’s record he shares with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.