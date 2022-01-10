do you already know the great releases of the last few months?

2021 was undoubtedly a year of many new features in the WhatsApp messaging app. Quite often, users were surprised by various changes that made the app even more dynamic and attractive. That’s why we took stock of the main WhatsApp releases.

Every technology that wants to stay current and desired today thinks about the user experience. Gone are the days when problems were acceptable. Today, all the novelties presented to users need to be exhausted in testing and bug fixing. With WhatsApp it is no different.

WhatsApp launches in 2021

See then what were the big changes in WhatsApp throughout 2021. Starting with authentication in the web version. For those who use the application on the Web, digital unlocking, by face or iris, was seen as possibilities. For many, this tool allowed even more security than simply reading the QR Code.

Another 2021 release was the connection across multiple devices. This allowed for faster use of Whatsapp on other devices, without having to unlogin on one to gain access to the other. This novelty has greatly facilitated those who use the app on multiple devices. Use is allowed on up to 4 devices at once.

If you don’t like wasting time, this 2021 novelty was definitely your favorite: speeding up the audios. It turned into a fever. And today it is difficult to find who listens to the audios without accelerating the reproduction of the message. The maximum is up to 2x.

In addition, also in 2021, the temporary messages were also a success. These are photos and videos with a pre-set time by the person sending the message. That is, messages disappear within a certain time after sending. Thus, more private data is less at risk of being shared.

Another great feature of 2021 was payments by WhatsApp. It has not yet become as popular as expected, but the functionality is already available and still needs more campaigns to compete with PIX and attract users.