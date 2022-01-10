Doctor explains why we get pain after exercising – 01/09/2022

Most likely, you have had the experience of getting all sore after working out at the gym or playing a sport, but have you ever wondered why you felt this pain? William Dilda, sports doctor and Palmeiras club, explained the reason during participation in the fifth episode of the second season of Conexão VivaBem, an attraction that is part of UOL’s Summer programming.

According to Dilda, this is due to something technically called DOMS, which stands for Late Onset Muscle Pain. “When we make an effort, an exercise at an intensity above what we are adapted to do, especially for people who are starting now, in a way, exercise causes muscle microruptures. These microruptures lead to inflammation and this generates late muscle pain “.

Also according to the doctor, this pain will peak 24 to 48 hours after exercise. “It is something normal, which is part of the adaptation of the individual who is returning to physical exercise,” he said.

This pain tends to regress and, after two or three days, it decreases. However, if it stays for more than seven days, if it appears during training or if the person has a change in urine color, these are all conditions that need to be evaluated to understand if everything is ok or if there is any other change that needs to be dealt with, warned Dilda.

Every week, special guests and experts will talk to Mariana Ferrão about health, nutrition and mental balance in a light and fun way. stay tuned in Live well and on our social networks to follow all the schedule.

UOL in Summer 2022

VivaBem Connection is part of UOL in Summer 2022, which until the end of January will bring a special series of video programs, shown on UOL Channel. And on January 8, 9, 15 and 16, the event will have an arena in the city of São Paulo full of sports and musical attractions, kids’ space and a food court.

Keep an eye on uol.com.br/uolnoverao/ and on our social networks to follow our entire schedule until the end of January!